NY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry
04:47 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 05:15 GMT 19.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this Jan. 11, 2017, photo, President-elect Donald Trump, center, stands next to Allen Weisselberg, second from left, Donald Trump Jr., right and Ivanka Trump, left, at a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
NY AG Letitia James had issued subpoenas to Donald J. Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump seeking “testimony and documents in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Donald J. Trump or the Trump Organization,'" according to papers filed earlier in the month.
New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to force former US President Donald Trump and his adult children - Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump - to testify as part of her office's ongoing civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, according to an announcement from her office.
The NY Attorney General reiterated the announcement in a Twitter post, where she added that no one in America could “pick and choose if and how the law applies to them.”
We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022
No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them.
The NYAG’s motion to compel Trump, Don Jr, and Ivanka’s testimony here: https://t.co/ZBO3l2JJAL https://t.co/6HbpgYtDRe— Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) January 19, 2022
Earlier in January, the Trumps had filed a motion to quash the interviews sought by the NY AG, with papers filed by the Attorney General opposing that motion.
According to the statement from the Office of the Attorney General, it has accumulated significant evidence indicating that the Trump Organization resported to "misleading asset valuations" to obtain diverse economic benefits. These ostensibly included loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions.
The OAG underscored that it had still not determined whether the evidence merited legal action, yet stated that "grounds for pursuing the investigation are self-evident."
"For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delay tactics and litigation in an attempt to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings,” said Attorney General James in the official statement from her office.
There has not yet been any official comment from Trump representatives.