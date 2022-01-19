https://sputniknews.com/20220119/ninja-mode-on-hilarious-video-of-a-thief-breaking-into-house-through-barred-window-goes-viral-1092361869.html
Ninja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
Ninja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
Gone are the days when thieves used to use ladders, ropes or makeshift tunnels to invade homes. They are now adopting more innovative techniques to break into... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
In a minute-long viral video clip, a thief recreated a crime scene in front of the police to show how he'd earlier managed to pass through a barred window by fitting his body diagonally through a square opening.Posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma, a cop can be seen removing handcuffs from the thief, who goes on to climb up the barred window and cross through it; his sleek flexible body slides through in less than a minute without making any noise.The man's body and trick, which helped him break into the house, have left netizens in awe; some of them have suggested that he should have been a gymnast. While one social media user said, "That's the power of diagonal", another praised his flexible body and expressed envy.Netizens took to the comment section, giving hilarious reactions to the thief's innovative technique.
Ninja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
Gone are the days when thieves used to use ladders, ropes or makeshift tunnels to invade homes. They are now adopting more innovative techniques to break into houses. Something similar can be seen in the recent viral video that has scored thousands of views, leaving netizens blown away.
In a minute-long viral video clip, a thief
recreated a crime scene in front of the police to show how he'd earlier managed to pass through a barred window by fitting his body diagonally through a square opening.
Posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma, a cop can be seen removing handcuffs from the thief, who goes on to climb up the barred window and cross through it; his sleek flexible body slides through in less than a minute without making any noise.
The man’s body and trick, which helped him break into the house, have left netizens in awe; some of them have suggested that he should have been a gymnast.
While one social media user said, "That's the power of diagonal", another praised his flexible body and expressed envy.
Netizens took to the comment section, giving hilarious reactions to the thief's innovative technique.