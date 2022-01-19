https://sputniknews.com/20220119/netflix-set-to-release-flurry-of-new-k-content-in-2022-1092374582.html

Netflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success

Netflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success

Over 20 original South Korean TV series and films will be presented on the streaming platform, including the apocalyptic zombie series 'All Of Us Are Dead.' 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T19:46+0000

2022-01-19T19:46+0000

2022-01-19T19:48+0000

netflix

south korea

society

k-dramas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105991/39/1059913968_0:1:3872:2179_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5ae76652a9b50e8bc687769d1a5057.jpg

Netflix, which has created a number of global hit shows, is set to expand investment in original content beyond dramas to entertainment and movies and during the '2022 Korean Content Lineup Q&A' held on 19 January, the VP of South Korean content for Netflix Kang Dong-han shared that more K-content is to be expected. According to the Kang Dong-han's presentation during a non-face-to-face video Q&A session and a new promotional trailer of upcoming films and dramas, Netflix plans to release at least 25 original titles from South Korea this year.VP Kang explained that last year, there were 15 original titles, but there are 25 works to be shown this year, indicating a big expansion in South Korean content on the platform.The first highly anticipated project is the apocalyptic zombie series 'All Of Us Are Dead,' which is scheduled to premiere on 28 January. Another highly anticipated series is the premiere of the remake of the hit Spanish series 'Money Heist' - 'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area'; and the main cast was announced through the title trailer. The star of 'Squid Game' Park Hae-soo participated in the project. Star of Netflix fim 'Space Sweepers' and now-classics 'The Handmaiden' and 'Mr. Sunshine' Kim Tae-ri will appear in the romance drama 'Twenty Five Twenty One' alongside Nam Joo-hyuk, who is also loved by audiences for his roles in 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo', 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo' and 'The School Nurse Files'. Star of hit-drama 'Crush Landing on You' Son Ye-jin will appear in the new title 'Thirty-Nine', which will tell the story about the friendship, romance and love between three female friends who are about to turn 40 years old and is set to premiere on the 16 February. Another Hallyu star, Ji Chang-wook, will play a mysterious magician in the upcoming 'The Sound of Magic' musical drama. The long-awaited comeback of one of the most acclaimed South Korean actors, Kim Woo-bin, is also on the way: after a long hiatus due to a cancer battle, he will appear in the upcoming series 'Black Knight'. Amid the bevy of new K-dramas, K-pop fans will also be fortunate enough to see their beloved idols acting. For example, Girls’ Generation’s Seo-hyun, will have a role in the provocative 'Love and leashes' TV-series, adapted from the same-named webtoon. 'Flaming Charisma', SHINee’s Minho is also starring in Netflix’s K-drama series, 'The Fabulous', that will be about four young people, who work in Seoul’s fast-changing fashion industry.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Martha Yiling https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg

netflix, south korea, society, k-dramas