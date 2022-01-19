Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/keanu-reeves-embarrassed-by-his-fortune-has-given-away-a-lot-of-money---report-1092377549.html
Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
Keanu Reeves Is 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away A Lot of Money’ - Report
2022-01-19T20:35+0000
2022-01-19T20:35+0000
keanu reeves
charity
viral
hollywood stars
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105412/35/1054123567_0:0:4050:2279_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0dd1a2a45b8176acb56f5100dbc3d2.jpg
A friend close to Keanu Reeves’ family told The New York Post that the actor is embarrassed by his fortune.Although rumors that the actor donated 70 percent of his salary from the first Matrix film to the Institute for Cancer Research have been dismissed by Reeves' representative, he is described by some to be one of the most kind-hearted and generous Hollywood stars.The actor has donated large amounts of money to cancer charities and even auctioned a date with himself.Reeves has also been known to give gifts to colleagues dealing with difficult situations. The actor reportedly gave $20,000 to one of The Matrix's set builders after learning the man was in serious financial trouble. Apart from that, 12 stuntmen from The Matrix Reloaded received a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the actor. After filming John Wick 4, Reeves presented the stuntmen with a Rolex Submariner watch with a personal inscription.
https://sputniknews.com/20220104/keanu-reeves-donated-most-of-his-earnings-from-first-the-matrix-to-cancer-research-1092016662.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105412/35/1054123567_450:0:4050:2700_1920x0_80_0_0_d5d444e42c7541aa326ff5858fb88da4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
keanu reeves, charity, viral, hollywood stars

Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report

20:35 GMT 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes/InvisionKeanu Reeves participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss "John Wick: Chapter 2" at AOL Studios on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York
Keanu Reeves participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss John Wick: Chapter 2 at AOL Studios on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© AP Photo / Charles Sykes/Invision
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Iconic Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who has an estimated wealth of $315 million, is known for his huge charity contributions, which can be explained by the fact during his life he has suffered a series of tragedies, people close to him reportedly say.
A friend close to Keanu Reeves’ family told The New York Post that the actor is embarrassed by his fortune.
Although rumors that the actor donated 70 percent of his salary from the first Matrix film to the Institute for Cancer Research have been dismissed by Reeves' representative, he is described by some to be one of the most kind-hearted and generous Hollywood stars.

"Keanu’s given away a lot of money and done a lot more for people than most will ever know," a family friend told The Post. "He knows how lucky he is. Unlike many Hollywood megastars, he never takes any of this for granted."

The actor has donated large amounts of money to cancer charities and even auctioned a date with himself.
Actor Keanu Reeves poses on the red carpet at the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco, California, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2022
Keanu Reeves Donated Most of His Earnings From First 'The Matrix' to Cancer Research
4 January, 13:28 GMT
Reeves has also been known to give gifts to colleagues dealing with difficult situations. The actor reportedly gave $20,000 to one of The Matrix's set builders after learning the man was in serious financial trouble. Apart from that, 12 stuntmen from The Matrix Reloaded received a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the actor. After filming John Wick 4, Reeves presented the stuntmen with a Rolex Submariner watch with a personal inscription.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:40 GMTMask Mix Up: Sotomayor and Gorsuch Release Joint Statement After NPR’s Supreme Court Mask Claims
20:35 GMTKeanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report
20:22 GMTMalta's Police Search Residence of Ex-Prime Minister - Reports
19:53 GMTPerhaps We Need More Uncertainty, Maybe
19:46 GMTNetflix Set to Release Flurry of New K-Content in 2022 Following 'Squid Game' Success
19:45 GMTSIGAR Warned Pentagon Afghan Air Forces Wouldn't Survive US Withdrawal, Declassified Report Reveals
19:34 GMTDems' Turf Battles: How Bill's Links to Epstein May Nip Hillary's Potential 2024 Bid in the Bud
19:24 GMTIranian President Seen Performing Evening Prayer at Kremlin - Photo
19:06 GMTNovak Djokovic, Wife Have 80% Stake in Little-known Biotech Co Creating ‘Universal’ Covid Cure
19:06 GMT'Upside Down Cheese Eating Ad' Axed in UK Over Child Safety Concerns
18:57 GMTWorm Parasite That Preys on Spiders Named After Actor Who Played Spider Killer in Film
18:40 GMT'Russian Missiles in Cuba & Venezuela': What's Behind Moscow's Hardball Rhetoric?
18:32 GMTBiden Signs Memo Improving Cybersecurity Across US Defense, Intelligence Communities
18:29 GMTFlying Solo: Americans Grab Popcorn as Biden Preps for Just Second Solo Presser of His Presidency
18:03 GMTGone Too Far? Woke South Coast Council Drops Gender-Specific Terms
17:49 GMTItalian Senators' Zoom Conference Suffers Cartoon Porn Invasion
17:46 GMTEye Spy When You May Die: Scientists Try Using Retina Scan to Predict Risk of Death
17:35 GMTWe're Heartbroken: Fans Mourn Death of French Actor Gaspard Ulliel
16:58 GMTRussia Dumps $900 Million More in US Treasuries as Total Investment Hits Historic Low
16:47 GMTPsychiatrist Says She Cannot Recommend Parole of Norwegian Terrorist Breivik