https://sputniknews.com/20220119/keanu-reeves-embarrassed-by-his-fortune-has-given-away-a-lot-of-money---report-1092377549.html

Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report

Keanu Reeves 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away a Lot of Money’ - Report

Keanu Reeves Is 'Embarrassed' By His Fortune, Has ‘Given Away A Lot of Money’ - Report

2022-01-19T20:35+0000

2022-01-19T20:35+0000

2022-01-19T20:35+0000

keanu reeves

charity

viral

hollywood stars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105412/35/1054123567_0:0:4050:2279_1920x0_80_0_0_fd0dd1a2a45b8176acb56f5100dbc3d2.jpg

A friend close to Keanu Reeves’ family told The New York Post that the actor is embarrassed by his fortune.Although rumors that the actor donated 70 percent of his salary from the first Matrix film to the Institute for Cancer Research have been dismissed by Reeves' representative, he is described by some to be one of the most kind-hearted and generous Hollywood stars.The actor has donated large amounts of money to cancer charities and even auctioned a date with himself.Reeves has also been known to give gifts to colleagues dealing with difficult situations. The actor reportedly gave $20,000 to one of The Matrix's set builders after learning the man was in serious financial trouble. Apart from that, 12 stuntmen from The Matrix Reloaded received a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from the actor. After filming John Wick 4, Reeves presented the stuntmen with a Rolex Submariner watch with a personal inscription.

https://sputniknews.com/20220104/keanu-reeves-donated-most-of-his-earnings-from-first-the-matrix-to-cancer-research-1092016662.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

keanu reeves, charity, viral, hollywood stars