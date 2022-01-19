Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/iran-marks-readiness-to-share-advanced-military-tech-with-friends-and-neighbours-1092371107.html
Iran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
Iran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
Subjected to decades of restrictions on the purchase of weaponry from abroad, the Islamic Republic has created a substantive domestic military-industrial... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T14:25+0000
2022-01-19T14:25+0000
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/17/1080251923_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6594b38a961f86966095267a4156a03d.jpg
Iran is engaged in military cooperation with a number of countries, and is ready to provide advanced weapons technologies to its neighbours and allies, Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of Army Coordination Affairs, has said.The senior officer stressed that “regional stability and security will be established based on mutual strength and interactions,” and boasted of Iran’s efforts to improve relations with all countries apart from the “Zionist regime” (Israel), notwithstanding the artificial roadblocks generated by US sanctions.“Although we encounter difficulties forming relations with our neighbours owing to sanctions, we believe that these problems can be solved by effective interactions and dialogue,” Sayyari said. He added that there was “no need for any help from foreign powers” when it comes to improving regional cooperation.“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood with the regional nations and has not violated their rights, and has recognized the independence of all countries,” Sayyari said, emphasizing that Tehran has never cast a “covetous eye” on any of its neighbours.Israel – Iran’s sworn regional foe, has expressed concerns about the Islamic Republic’s alleged attempts to ring the Jewish State with missile and drone-armed proxies. Late last year, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz gave a presentation in which he accused Tehran of training “terrorists” from across the Middle East in the use of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, saying that a military base in central Iran was working with militias from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.Gantz claimed that Yemen’s Houthi militias and Iraqi Shiite militias have obtained “dozens” of advanced UAVs from Iran for use against Saudi and American forces, with Syria reportedly on track to getting “hundreds” of drones, with some also smuggled to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The defence minister also accused Iran of trying to transfer blueprints which would allow Palestinian militias like Hamas and Islamic Jihad to build Iranian-designed drones independently.Iran has made no secret about its provision of military and advisory assistance to the Iraqi and Syrian militaries, and to the powerful Popular Mobilization Forces militias in Iraq which aided Baghdad in its fight against Daesh (ISIS)* after being created in 2014. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has also openly provided assistance to Hezbollah – which joined Damascus in its fight against foreign-backed jihadists in 2012. However, Tehran has denied arming Yemen’s Houthis, pointing to the naval and air blockade imposed on the country by the Saudi-led coalition. Iran maintains that it limits its assistance to the Houthis to moral support, and to work on diplomatic efforts to bring the war in that country to an end.* A terrorist group outlawed across most of the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/iran-open-to-reviving-riyadh-embassy-as-diplomats-arrive-in-saudi-arabia-for-first-time-since-2016-1092324113.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210912/israel-claims-iran-exporting-aerial-terrorism-by-training-militias-to-use-advanced-drones-1089006910.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/17/1080251923_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_49b4b0373250217f3ffca76fc3cea832.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran

Iran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours

14:25 GMT 19.01.2022
© Photo : The Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of IranThe “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© Photo : The Ministry of Defence of the Islamic Republic of Iran
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Subjected to decades of restrictions on the purchase of weaponry from abroad, the Islamic Republic has created a substantive domestic military-industrial complex at home – including advanced ballistic and cruise missile tech and defence electronics. Iran sees its conventional capabilities as a sufficient deterrent to any foreign aggression.
Iran is engaged in military cooperation with a number of countries, and is ready to provide advanced weapons technologies to its neighbours and allies, Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of Army Coordination Affairs, has said.
“Besides progressive relations with various countries, Iran is engaged in military cooperation with some of them and is interested in sharing its advanced scientific and military technologies with other friendly and neighbouring countries as well,” Sayyari said, speaking at a meeting of foreign military attaches on Tuesday.
The senior officer stressed that “regional stability and security will be established based on mutual strength and interactions,” and boasted of Iran’s efforts to improve relations with all countries apart from the “Zionist regime” (Israel), notwithstanding the artificial roadblocks generated by US sanctions.
“Although we encounter difficulties forming relations with our neighbours owing to sanctions, we believe that these problems can be solved by effective interactions and dialogue,” Sayyari said. He added that there was “no need for any help from foreign powers” when it comes to improving regional cooperation.
Saudi men unfurl a giant Saudi national flag during a ceremony to raise the highest flag in the country in the eastern city of Dammam on June 17, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Iran Open to Reviving Riyadh Embassy as Diplomats Arrive in Saudi Arabia for First Time Since 2016
17 January, 15:39 GMT
“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood with the regional nations and has not violated their rights, and has recognized the independence of all countries,” Sayyari said, emphasizing that Tehran has never cast a “covetous eye” on any of its neighbours.
Israel – Iran’s sworn regional foe, has expressed concerns about the Islamic Republic’s alleged attempts to ring the Jewish State with missile and drone-armed proxies. Late last year, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz gave a presentation in which he accused Tehran of training “terrorists” from across the Middle East in the use of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles, saying that a military base in central Iran was working with militias from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.
Gantz claimed that Yemen’s Houthi militias and Iraqi Shiite militias have obtained “dozens” of advanced UAVs from Iran for use against Saudi and American forces, with Syria reportedly on track to getting “hundreds” of drones, with some also smuggled to Hezbollah in Lebanon. The defence minister also accused Iran of trying to transfer blueprints which would allow Palestinian militias like Hamas and Islamic Jihad to build Iranian-designed drones independently.
In this photo released on Saturday, May 21, 2021, by Sepahnews, the website of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, a new Gaza drone is displayed in an undisclosed location in Iran. (Sepahnews via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
Israel Claims Iran ‘Exporting Aerial Terrorism’ by Training Militias to Use Advanced Drones
12 September 2021, 10:15 GMT
Iran has made no secret about its provision of military and advisory assistance to the Iraqi and Syrian militaries, and to the powerful Popular Mobilization Forces militias in Iraq which aided Baghdad in its fight against Daesh (ISIS)* after being created in 2014. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has also openly provided assistance to Hezbollah – which joined Damascus in its fight against foreign-backed jihadists in 2012. However, Tehran has denied arming Yemen’s Houthis, pointing to the naval and air blockade imposed on the country by the Saudi-led coalition. Iran maintains that it limits its assistance to the Houthis to moral support, and to work on diplomatic efforts to bring the war in that country to an end.
* A terrorist group outlawed across most of the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:25 GMTIran Marks Readiness to Share Advanced Military Tech With Friends and Neighbours
14:06 GMTBiden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's, Poll Shows
13:45 GMTAngela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
13:43 GMTTonga's Telecom Services Restored After Being Hit by Eruption 500 Times Stronger Than Hiroshima Bomb
13:39 GMTHi-Tech Weapons Left in Afghanistan by US Army Turn up in Kashmir as Militants Flaunt Them in Video
13:28 GMTBye Bye, Mask and Covid Pass: Boris Johnson Announces End of Plan B Restrictions in England
12:55 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Issues Ultimatum to Man Utd: 'Qualify for Champions League or Else I'm Off'
12:55 GMTCoffee Rallies 'Good Bacteria’ to Boost Digestion, May Fight Liver Diseases, Claims Study
12:48 GMT'Even Xi Hasn't Left China': Pakistan FM Expresses Inability to Help Students Return to China
12:29 GMT'Hard to Digest': Prisoner in India Swallows Mobile to Hide It, Doctors Remove It After Surgery
12:09 GMTOne Killed After Policeman Opens Fire During Special Operation in Downtown Nice
11:56 GMTGang Running Gay Sex Racket Through App Busted in India's Mumbai
11:55 GMTTory 'No Confidence'-Voting MP Christian Wakeford Defects to Labour Party
11:53 GMTLow Blow: Iranian Man Suffers Severe Pain in His Penis Due to COVID-Related Issues
11:49 GMT‘Unlike Anything on Earth Today’: Possible Proof of ‘Alien’ Life Found on Mars By Curiosity Rover
11:41 GMTIn Space, No One Can Hear You Heal: ISS Testing Device That Makes Band-aids From Astronauts’ Skin
11:39 GMTUK Prime Minister Johnson Takes Questions in Parliament Amid 'Partygate' Scandal
11:36 GMTBernie Sanders Urges Biden to Unfreeze Kabul's Funds to Prevent 'Death of Millions of People'
11:32 GMTNinja Mode On: Hilarious Video of a Thief Breaking Into House Through Barred Window Goes Viral
11:09 GMTImpossible to Switch Off Nord Stream 2, Gas Deliveries Have Not Started Yet, Moscow Says