Harris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Honduras to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro, scheduled for January 27, White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
During her visit, Harris will underscore the US commitment to deepen the bilateral partnership and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration, Singh added.
“Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Presidential Delegation to Honduras to attend the January 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro,” Singh said on Tuesday.
Harris, designated as border czar by President Joe Biden in March, has come under fire for seemingly neglecting border issues despite a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The core of the Biden administration's approach to the current border crisis is claimed to be focused on addressing fundamental issues in Central America that are seen as causing migrants to come to the United States.
In December, the vice president announced that the countries of the Northern Triangle would receive new investments to reduce migration from the region and restore their economies. Private companies, including Pepsico, Mastercard and Cargill, were said to provide more than $540 million.
In June, Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala and Mexico, where she met with leaders to discuss “root causes” of the current migration influx and publicly asked illegal migrants "not to come" to the US.