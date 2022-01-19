Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/harris-traveling-to-honduras-for-castros-inauguration-will-address-root-causes-of-migration-1092356479.html
Harris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’
Harris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’
Harris to Lead US Delegation to Honduras for President Castro's Inauguration
2022-01-19T03:58+0000
2022-01-19T03:58+0000
us
central america
illegal immigrants
honduras
kamala harris
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083705908_0:59:3085:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_f92335fb406b328ad7caee96b8dbad5d.jpg
During her visit, Harris will underscore the US commitment to deepen the bilateral partnership and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration, Singh added.Harris, designated as border czar by President Joe Biden in March, has come under fire for seemingly neglecting border issues despite a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The core of the Biden administration's approach to the current border crisis is claimed to be focused on addressing fundamental issues in Central America that are seen as causing migrants to come to the United States.In December, the vice president announced that the countries of the Northern Triangle would receive new investments to reduce migration from the region and restore their economies. Private companies, including Pepsico, Mastercard and Cargill, were said to provide more than $540 million.
https://sputniknews.com/20211214/vp-harris-still-us-border-czar-wh-says-as-guatemalan-president-claims-he-last-contacted-her-in-june-1091509483.html
central america
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083705908_205:0:2934:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7f913bbc35cbbf78a0c6d2c8ed574407.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, central america, illegal immigrants, honduras, kamala harris

Harris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’

03:58 GMT 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves her plane as she arrives at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris leaves her plane as she arrives at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, August, 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Honduras to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro, scheduled for January 27, White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
During her visit, Harris will underscore the US commitment to deepen the bilateral partnership and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration, Singh added.

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Presidential Delegation to Honduras to attend the January 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro, Singh said on Tuesday.

Harris, designated as border czar by President Joe Biden in March, has come under fire for seemingly neglecting border issues despite a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The core of the Biden administration's approach to the current border crisis is claimed to be focused on addressing fundamental issues in Central America that are seen as causing migrants to come to the United States.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announces the Biden-Harris Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan during a visit to Prince George's County Brandywine Maintenance Facility in Brandywine, Maryland, U.S., December 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2021
VP Harris Still US Border Czar, WH Says as Guatemalan President Claims He Last Contacted Her in June
14 December 2021, 10:02 GMT
In December, the vice president announced that the countries of the Northern Triangle would receive new investments to reduce migration from the region and restore their economies. Private companies, including Pepsico, Mastercard and Cargill, were said to provide more than $540 million.
In June, Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala and Mexico, where she met with leaders to discuss “root causes” of the current migration influx and publicly asked illegal migrants "not to come" to the US.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry
04:23 GMTPrince Andrew Never Let Maids Mess With His Collection of Teddy Bears, Report Claims
03:58 GMTHarris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’
03:51 GMTRicky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'
03:11 GMTPhotos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing
03:10 GMTOrthodox Epiphany: Why Do Russians Bathe in Bone-Chilling Water During the Christian Feast?
02:21 GMTGiant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
00:52 GMTUS Federal Judge Releases Puerto Rico From Bankruptcy, Slashes Municipal Debt by 80%
YesterdayUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
YesterdayBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
YesterdayDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
YesterdayTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
YesterdayGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
YesterdayMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
YesterdayGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
YesterdayPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
YesterdayStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video