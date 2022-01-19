https://sputniknews.com/20220119/harris-traveling-to-honduras-for-castros-inauguration-will-address-root-causes-of-migration-1092356479.html

Harris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’

2022-01-19T03:58+0000

During her visit, Harris will underscore the US commitment to deepen the bilateral partnership and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration, Singh added.Harris, designated as border czar by President Joe Biden in March, has come under fire for seemingly neglecting border issues despite a massive influx of illegal immigrants. The core of the Biden administration's approach to the current border crisis is claimed to be focused on addressing fundamental issues in Central America that are seen as causing migrants to come to the United States.In December, the vice president announced that the countries of the Northern Triangle would receive new investments to reduce migration from the region and restore their economies. Private companies, including Pepsico, Mastercard and Cargill, were said to provide more than $540 million.

