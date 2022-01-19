Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/giant-panda-stays-plump-on-bamboo-diet-thanks-to-gut-bacteria-1092355516.html
Giant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
Giant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
Giant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
2022-01-19T02:21+0000
2022-01-19T02:21+0000
bacteria
panda
diet
science
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107586/17/1075861793_0:196:2851:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_eff1e21ac44feabbdac92b6cfd292742.jpg
Changes in the gut microbiota of pandas during the season when nutritious bamboo shoots become available allow the giant herbivores to gain more weight and store fat, compensating for the lack of nutrients, for example, in seasons when it is only possible to chew bamboo leaves, a new study published in the Cell Reports journal on Tuesday revealed.A team of researchers from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by Fuwen Wei, sought to determine whether the changes of the microbiota affect metabolism. Scientists carried out a number of experiments on two groups of mice that were transplanted with panda feces, collected during shoot-eating and leaf-eating season, and put them on a “bamboo-based” diet.The first group of mice gained weight very quickly and had more fat than the second one, despite consuming the same amount of food.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107586/17/1075861793_131:0:2682:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_5f088321e2b2b8ece4bf3f38c956ddf3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bacteria, panda, diet, science

Giant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria

02:21 GMT 19.01.2022
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the photo bankA giant panda sits in an enclosure in the Moscow Zoo
A giant panda sits in an enclosure in the Moscow Zoo - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Changes in gut microbiota, that occur as a result of changes in food availability, have long been observed in many animals, including in some monkey species, which in summer eat fresh leaves and fruits, and in winter – bark. A similar shift has also been seen in some human tribes in Tanzania, whose diet changes throughout the year.
Changes in the gut microbiota of pandas during the season when nutritious bamboo shoots become available allow the giant herbivores to gain more weight and store fat, compensating for the lack of nutrients, for example, in seasons when it is only possible to chew bamboo leaves, a new study published in the Cell Reports journal on Tuesday revealed.
"This is the first time we established a causal relationship between a panda's gut microbiota and its phenotype," said one of the co-authors. "We've known these pandas have a different set of gut microbiota during the shoot-eating season for a long time, and it's very obvious that they are chubbier during this time of the year."
A team of researchers from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by Fuwen Wei, sought to determine whether the changes of the microbiota affect metabolism. Scientists carried out a number of experiments on two groups of mice that were transplanted with panda feces, collected during shoot-eating and leaf-eating season, and put them on a “bamboo-based” diet.
The first group of mice gained weight very quickly and had more fat than the second one, despite consuming the same amount of food.
"Causal research of host phenotype and gut microbiota in wild animals is just beginning. Identifying what bacteria are beneficial for animals is very important, because one day we may be able to treat some diseases with probiotics," researchers say.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:21 GMTGiant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports
00:52 GMTUS Federal Judge Releases Puerto Rico From Bankruptcy, Slashes Municipal Debt by 80%
YesterdayUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
YesterdayBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
YesterdayDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
YesterdayTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
YesterdayGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
YesterdayMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
YesterdayGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
YesterdayPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
YesterdayStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
YesterdayState Dept Claims Belarus Could Play Role in Russia's Alleged Plans to Invade Ukraine
YesterdayArab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa
YesterdayCDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
YesterdayVolcanic Ash Delays New Zealand Relief Efforts in Tonga
YesterdayUS Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA
YesterdayWATCH: Powerful Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline