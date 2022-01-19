https://sputniknews.com/20220119/giant-panda-stays-plump-on-bamboo-diet-thanks-to-gut-bacteria-1092355516.html

Giant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria

2022-01-19T02:21+0000

Changes in the gut microbiota of pandas during the season when nutritious bamboo shoots become available allow the giant herbivores to gain more weight and store fat, compensating for the lack of nutrients, for example, in seasons when it is only possible to chew bamboo leaves, a new study published in the Cell Reports journal on Tuesday revealed.A team of researchers from the Institute of Zoology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, led by Fuwen Wei, sought to determine whether the changes of the microbiota affect metabolism. Scientists carried out a number of experiments on two groups of mice that were transplanted with panda feces, collected during shoot-eating and leaf-eating season, and put them on a “bamboo-based” diet.The first group of mice gained weight very quickly and had more fat than the second one, despite consuming the same amount of food.

