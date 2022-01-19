Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/ex-fsb-officer-turns-transgender-wants-to-champion-lgbt-rights-in-military--security-agencies-1092371336.html
Ex-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
Ex-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies
In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Mayers insisted that merely being transgender, gay, or lesbian does not make a person a bad employee. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
russia
fsb
lgbt
transgender
rights
A 30-year old Russian transgender woman named Katerina Mayers has announced her intent to promote LGBT in Russia’s law enforcement agencies.According to Russian media outlet Znak, Mayers was born Alexander Chumakov and served 12 years in Russia’s Federal Security Service, reaching the rank of major before finally resigning in December 2021.During an interview with Znak, Mayers said that she actually liked working in the FSB but was simply unable to remain there under the current conditions.Born in the city of Chita, Mayers wanted to apply to the All-Russian State University of Cinematography but her mother, a member of the police force, enrolled her instead in a border guard institute in Khabarovsk.Prior to her coming out, Mayers – when she was still known as Alexander Chumakov – got married and even fathered a son, though she is currently in the process of divorcing her wife, the media outlet notes.While Mayers did mention working in counterintelligence in Russia’s North Ossetia region, she opted not to disclose too many details about the nature of her work in the FSB, as it could be deemed punishable by law in Russia.Mayers is currently taking hormones and is yet to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, though she says that she intends to do so, as well as vocal cord surgery.Following her resignation from the FSB, Mayers now works as a makeup artist in Russia and says she wants to become an example for other people like her and secure the right for transgender people to serve in the military and security agencies without hiding who they are.
15:24 GMT 19.01.2022
In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Mayers insisted that merely being transgender, gay, or lesbian does not make a person a bad employee.
A 30-year old Russian transgender woman named Katerina Mayers has announced her intent to promote LGBT in Russia’s law enforcement agencies.
According to Russian media outlet Znak, Mayers was born Alexander Chumakov and served 12 years in Russia’s Federal Security Service, reaching the rank of major before finally resigning in December 2021.
During an interview with Znak, Mayers said that she actually liked working in the FSB but was simply unable to remain there under the current conditions.
"I want to fight this discrimination system. There are many people like me in security agencies. There are also gays and lesbians. But does that make them bad employees?" she inquired.
Born in the city of Chita, Mayers wanted to apply to the All-Russian State University of Cinematography but her mother, a member of the police force, enrolled her instead in a border guard institute in Khabarovsk.
Prior to her coming out, Mayers – when she was still known as Alexander Chumakov – got married and even fathered a son, though she is currently in the process of divorcing her wife, the media outlet notes.
FILE PHOTO: A person holds up a flag during rally to protest the Trump administration's reported transgender proposal to narrow the definition of gender to male or female at birth, at City Hall in New York City, U.S., October 24, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2021
China Opens First Clinic to Support Transgender Youth in Shanghai
5 November 2021, 22:40 GMT
While Mayers did mention working in counterintelligence in Russia’s North Ossetia region, she opted not to disclose too many details about the nature of her work in the FSB, as it could be deemed punishable by law in Russia.
Mayers is currently taking hormones and is yet to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, though she says that she intends to do so, as well as vocal cord surgery.
Following her resignation from the FSB, Mayers now works as a makeup artist in Russia and says she wants to become an example for other people like her and secure the right for transgender people to serve in the military and security agencies without hiding who they are.
