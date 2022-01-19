https://sputniknews.com/20220119/ex-fsb-officer-turns-transgender-wants-to-champion-lgbt-rights-in-military--security-agencies-1092371336.html

Ex-FSB Officer Turns Transgender, Wants to Champion LGBT Rights in Military & Security Agencies

In an interview with a Russian media outlet, Mayers insisted that merely being transgender, gay, or lesbian does not make a person a bad employee. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

A 30-year old Russian transgender woman named Katerina Mayers has announced her intent to promote LGBT in Russia’s law enforcement agencies.According to Russian media outlet Znak, Mayers was born Alexander Chumakov and served 12 years in Russia’s Federal Security Service, reaching the rank of major before finally resigning in December 2021.During an interview with Znak, Mayers said that she actually liked working in the FSB but was simply unable to remain there under the current conditions.Born in the city of Chita, Mayers wanted to apply to the All-Russian State University of Cinematography but her mother, a member of the police force, enrolled her instead in a border guard institute in Khabarovsk.Prior to her coming out, Mayers – when she was still known as Alexander Chumakov – got married and even fathered a son, though she is currently in the process of divorcing her wife, the media outlet notes.While Mayers did mention working in counterintelligence in Russia’s North Ossetia region, she opted not to disclose too many details about the nature of her work in the FSB, as it could be deemed punishable by law in Russia.Mayers is currently taking hormones and is yet to undergo a sex reassignment surgery, though she says that she intends to do so, as well as vocal cord surgery.Following her resignation from the FSB, Mayers now works as a makeup artist in Russia and says she wants to become an example for other people like her and secure the right for transgender people to serve in the military and security agencies without hiding who they are.

