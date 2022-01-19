Eco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
Often, TV panellists verbally spar with each other, storm off the stage, or even fist-fight to attract viewers. But this environmentalist found a fun, non-aggressive way to get everyone to look her way.
An environmentalist on a local Indian news channel found an interesting way to attract viewers' attention during a live news channel debate.
In a 12-second video posted on Twitter, the panellists can be seen indulging in altercations, and shouting after being disrupted many times by other panellists. But one of them, Roshni Ali, an environmentalist, suddenly breaks into dancing.
See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/M58kKkbpxB— Elizabeth (@Elizatweetz) January 16, 2022
Although it could not be immediately confirmed which news channel the video belongs to, the panellists can be heard arguing in Bangla and English.
Netizens mostly seemed impressed with her move, calling her "innovative"; others called it funny and quite daring of her.
