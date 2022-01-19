https://sputniknews.com/20220119/eco-moves-panellist-dances-during-live-tv-debate-after-not-getting-chance-to-speak-1092360276.html

Eco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak

An environmentalist on a local Indian news channel found an interesting way to attract viewers' attention during a live news channel debate.In a 12-second video posted on Twitter, the panellists can be seen indulging in altercations, and shouting after being disrupted many times by other panellists. But one of them, Roshni Ali, an environmentalist, suddenly breaks into dancing. Although it could not be immediately confirmed which news channel the video belongs to, the panellists can be heard arguing in Bangla and English.Netizens mostly seemed impressed with her move, calling her "innovative"; others called it funny and quite daring of her.

