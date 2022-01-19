https://sputniknews.com/20220119/drunk-priest-slaughters-man-instead-of-sheep-during-animal-festival-in-india-1092370870.html

Drunk Priest Slaughters Man Instead of Sheep During Animal Festival in India

Goats and sheep are often sacrificed at the beginning of festivals in India to please Hindu deities. South Indian states celebrate cattle festivals known as... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

andhra pradesh

murder

animal

police

human sacrifice

india

In a horrific murder, a drunk priest in India's Andhra Pradesh slaughtered a man by tricking him into holding a sheep still, claiming that he intended to sacrifice it during a cattle festival, before trying to lop off his head off instead. Unaware of the priest's bloody intentions, the victim, identified as 35-year-old Suresh, held the animal willingly. The accused, identified as Chalapati, then pulled out a knife and cut him. The priest was arrested by the police on Tuesday after an investigation. Officers were told that the priest killed the man because of a dispute they has over a temple offering. Soon after the incident, locals took Suresh, who was bleeding profusely, to a nearby hospital in Madanapalle. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

