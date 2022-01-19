Cleveland Browns' McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure Near School and Attack on Officer – Video

Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell was arrested in Florida earlier this week after allegedly exposing himself near a school and attacking a police officer, media reports and police records say.The 25-year-old footballer was charged with one count of aggravated battery on a policeman and public exposure near a school in Deerfield Beach. A video of his detention has emerged online. According to an arrest report seen by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police received a call reporting a naked man walking near a learning centre. When police arrived to detain McDowell, he resisted and attacked a police officer. Eventually, he was taken into custody after being tasered. This is not McDowell's first run-in with the law.; he's been arrested several times for disorderly conduct and for driving under the influence.
