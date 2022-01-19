https://sputniknews.com/20220119/cleveland-browns-mcdowell-arrested-for-public-exposure-near-school-and-attack-on-officer--video-1092367668.html

Cleveland Browns' McDowell Arrested for Public Exposure Near School and Attack on Officer – Video

McDowell is known to have been involved in multiple rows with law enforcement in the past. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Cleveland Browns player Malik McDowell was arrested in Florida earlier this week after allegedly exposing himself near a school and attacking a police officer, media reports and police records say.The 25-year-old footballer was charged with one count of aggravated battery on a policeman and public exposure near a school in Deerfield Beach. A video of his detention has emerged online. According to an arrest report seen by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, police received a call reporting a naked man walking near a learning centre. When police arrived to detain McDowell, he resisted and attacked a police officer. Eventually, he was taken into custody after being tasered. This is not McDowell's first run-in with the law.; he's been arrested several times for disorderly conduct and for driving under the influence.

