Biden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference of 2022 on Wednesday amid demands from media for more access. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

The press conference, slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT), will mark only the seventh solo appearance by Biden in front of the media, in addition to three joint press events done alongside other world leaders. It will mark his first solo press conference from the White House since March and his first formal press conference since the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people."Biden so far has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush 14 press conferences.Complaints about Biden's lack of media access have emanated from across the political spectrum — even the White House Correspondents’ Association has pressed the administration on the issue.The presser will also come just a day before Biden marks one year since taking office.Biden during the question and answer session with reporters is highly likely to be be asked about his own party failing to unify to get voting rights and his Build Back Better legislation through Congress in addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic response, supply chain management crisis, in addition to tensions with Russia over Ukraine, among other topics.

