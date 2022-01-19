Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/biden-to-hold-first-2022-news-conference-capping-one-year-in-office-1092361126.html
Biden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
Biden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference of 2022 on Wednesday amid demands from media for more access. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T07:40+0000
2022-01-19T07:39+0000
joe biden
us
white house
press conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092361247_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b539dc9ae6a57a170ad237ff9c48ff64.jpg
The press conference, slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT), will mark only the seventh solo appearance by Biden in front of the media, in addition to three joint press events done alongside other world leaders. It will mark his first solo press conference from the White House since March and his first formal press conference since the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people."Biden so far has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush 14 press conferences.Complaints about Biden's lack of media access have emanated from across the political spectrum — even the White House Correspondents’ Association has pressed the administration on the issue.The presser will also come just a day before Biden marks one year since taking office.Biden during the question and answer session with reporters is highly likely to be be asked about his own party failing to unify to get voting rights and his Build Back Better legislation through Congress in addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic response, supply chain management crisis, in addition to tensions with Russia over Ukraine, among other topics.
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/new-poll-shows-vast-portion-of-americans-not-happy-with-bidens-handling-of-economy-inflation-1092304770.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092361247_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7716ab64c99a982fd2abec4896cb1d32.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, white house, press conference

Biden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office

07:40 GMT 19.01.2022
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIUS President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022.
US President Joe Biden speaks about how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild the US and the progress made since he signed the bill into law, in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2022
© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference of 2022 on Wednesday amid demands from media for more access.
The press conference, slated to begin at 4:00 p.m. EST (21:00 GMT), will mark only the seventh solo appearance by Biden in front of the media, in addition to three joint press events done alongside other world leaders. It will mark his first solo press conference from the White House since March and his first formal press conference since the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.
Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the president looks forward to using the opportunity for "speaking directly to the American people."
Biden so far has conducted fewer press events than many of his predecessors, according to the American Presidency Project, with Donald Trump having conducted 21 press conferences by this point in his presidency, Barack Obama 16 press conferences, and George W. Bush 14 press conferences.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will rebuild America's bridges, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
New Poll Shows Vast Portion of Americans Not Happy With Biden's Handling of Economy, Inflation
16 January, 21:26 GMT
Complaints about Biden's lack of media access have emanated from across the political spectrum — even the White House Correspondents’ Association has pressed the administration on the issue.
The presser will also come just a day before Biden marks one year since taking office.
Biden during the question and answer session with reporters is highly likely to be be asked about his own party failing to unify to get voting rights and his Build Back Better legislation through Congress in addition to the global COVID-19 pandemic response, supply chain management crisis, in addition to tensions with Russia over Ukraine, among other topics.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:16 GMTMoscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine
08:06 GMTMeet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro - Video
07:40 GMTBiden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
07:25 GMTContagious Blood Cancers Among Clams Trigger Ecological Threat Concerns
07:16 GMTAs Biden Marks One Year in Office, a Riyadh-Based Analyst Says Relations Are at Lowest Ebb
07:08 GMTSearch For Leopard Underway as Half-Eaten Bodies of Two Children Found in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:08 GMTWorld’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
07:04 GMTWomen's Violence Against Men Classified as Men's Against Women in Swedish Equality Guidelines
06:25 GMT‘A Question of When, Not Whether’: Tory MPs Reportedly Plotting BoJo’s Demise in ‘Pork Pie Putsch’
06:09 GMTDanish Frigate to Join NATO Force in Baltic Sea Amid Russia-West Standoff
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry
04:23 GMTPrince Andrew Never Let Maids Mess With His Collection of Teddy Bears, Report Claims
03:58 GMTHarris Traveling to Honduras For Castro's Inauguration, Will Address ‘Root Causes of Migration’
03:51 GMTRicky Gervais Says Won't Rule Out Hosting Oscars But Likely to Be 'Canceled Halfway Through'
03:11 GMTPhotos: Snow Covers Sahara Desert in Rare Event as Temperatures Drop Below Freezing
03:10 GMTOrthodox Epiphany: Why Do Russians Bathe in Bone-Chilling Water During the Christian Feast?
02:21 GMTGiant Panda Stays Plump on Bamboo Diet Thanks to Gut Bacteria
01:19 GMTTrump Team Believes DeSantis Fracas in Media Handcrafted by Mitch McConnell - Report
01:06 GMTPfizer Patients in San Francisco Area Received Wrong Amount of Vaccine Dosage - Report
00:58 GMTDozens of Ex-Trump Officials Secretly Discussing How to Ruin His Clout With GOP - Reports