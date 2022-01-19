https://sputniknews.com/20220119/berlin-seeks-stable-relations-with-russia-kazakhstan-is-the-end-of-color-revolutions-1092354348.html

As she arrived in Moscow for talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that her country sees no alternative to stable relations with Russia. 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the CIA's playbook for Russia. Ritter joins us to discuss reports that the CIA is training unconventional (terrorist) forces in Ukraine. Ritter argues that the operation may be a psychological operation aimed at deterring Russia from attacking Ukraine at best and a foolish plan doomed to failure at worst.Dr. David Oualaalou, author and international security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid increased tensions and a destabilized government. Also, US Senators promise more weapons for Ukraine as the Eastern European nation is transformed into a weapons depot for the US empire.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The White House and some allies are split on the plans to address inflation. Also, President Biden has a new crop of nominees for the Federal Reserve.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the security crisis in Eastern Europe. As she arrived in Moscow for talks, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that her country sees no alternative to stable relations with Russia. Also, the US is claiming that Russia is planning a false flag operation in Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko returns to Kiev to face treason charges.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Houthi fighters have launched a devastating drone and missile attack on the UAE city of Abu Dhabi. Also, the Israeli Prime Minister has said that he has no intention of pressing for peace with the Palestinians.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the folly of the Democrats. Paul Begala, a former Clinton administration official and a media operative for the Democrats, is being chastised for recent comments on CNN. Begala argued that the blame for President Biden's failures should be placed on the voters rather than party leadership. Also, protesters ask Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to take concrete anti-war actions.Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Venezuelan President Maduro doubled down on his nation's commitment to socialism and economic independence in his annual speech. Also, we discuss the role of Nicaragua in establishing the international poles in the new world order.Ramzy Baroud, media consultant, author, columnist and editor of Palestine Chronicle, joins us to discuss Palestine. A recent hunger strike by a Palestinian prisoner shined an international light on the Israeli practice of detaining Palestinians indefinitely without charges.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

