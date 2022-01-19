Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/as-mlk-day-passes-still-no-movement-on-voting-rights-bill-1092362709.html
As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill
As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the rifts between Europe and Russia, Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her legal... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-19T07:22+0000
2022-01-19T09:24+0000
joe biden
radio
russia
dc
ghislaine maxwell
inflation
fault lines
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092362839_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_65d6cdf27ce8942681f3e22c2334b64a.png
As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the rifts between Europe and Russia, Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her legal fight to keep the names of multiple ‘John Does’ hidden, and inflation being used to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Biden Prepping for War with Russia as 2024 Campaign Issue?Faran Fronczac - Anchor for RT America | Ghislaine Maxwell Gives Up Fight to Keep Eight ‘John Does’ SecretMark Frost - Economist | What’s the Actual Cost of Inflation?In the first hour Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about current rifts between Europe and Russia after weeklong talks between the two concluded without any notable progress, but discussions will likely be ongoing. We also talked about the interesting position Russia is in as the primary energy provider to Europe, giving them the upper hand if talks fail and the situation goes awry.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her fight to not disclose the names of 8 ‘John Does,’ Democrats calling for a so-called ‘reset’ ahead of midterm elections, and if Biden is eyeing war with Russia as a way to save his drowning presidency.In the third hour Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the shocking lack of preparedness from D.C. that left hundreds stranded on interstates from winter storms, and what the cost of fixing that infrastructure would be. We also talked about what the ‘true’ inflation number is, and if inflation is being used as a way to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092362839_249:0:1182:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ca85400b4010819aca8c7b2a6c834ea4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, radio, russia, dc, ghislaine maxwell, inflation, fault lines, аудио

As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill

07:22 GMT 19.01.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 19.01.2022)
As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Austin Pelli
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the rifts between Europe and Russia, Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her legal fight to keep the names of multiple ‘John Does’ hidden, and inflation being used to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
Guests:
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Biden Prepping for War with Russia as 2024 Campaign Issue?
Faran Fronczac - Anchor for RT America | Ghislaine Maxwell Gives Up Fight to Keep Eight ‘John Does’ Secret
Mark Frost - Economist | What’s the Actual Cost of Inflation?
In the first hour Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about current rifts between Europe and Russia after weeklong talks between the two concluded without any notable progress, but discussions will likely be ongoing. We also talked about the interesting position Russia is in as the primary energy provider to Europe, giving them the upper hand if talks fail and the situation goes awry.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her fight to not disclose the names of 8 ‘John Does,’ Democrats calling for a so-called ‘reset’ ahead of midterm elections, and if Biden is eyeing war with Russia as a way to save his drowning presidency.
In the third hour Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the shocking lack of preparedness from D.C. that left hundreds stranded on interstates from winter storms, and what the cost of fixing that infrastructure would be. We also talked about what the ‘true’ inflation number is, and if inflation is being used as a way to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:53 GMTBritney Spears Fights Off Dad’s Legal Fee Claim With Allegations of ‘Abuse, Financial Misconduct’
10:52 GMTUkrainian Government Websites Hacked With WhisperGate Malware
10:42 GMTArrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed
10:34 GMTUK Supplies Ukraine With Thousands of Light Anti-Tank Missiles
10:28 GMTEco-Moves: Panellist Dances During Live TV Debate After Not Getting Chance to Speak
10:20 GMTWhat Once Cost a Shilling Now Costs a Bob: UK Inflation Jumps to Three Decade High
10:02 GMTAs European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks
08:56 GMTWitness is 'Bravely' Willing to Testify She Saw Prince Andrew With ‘Young Girl' at UK Club
08:51 GMTAt Least 11 Tory MPs Reportedly Submit No Confidence in BoJo Letters to 1922 Committee This Morning
08:16 GMTMoscow Urges US to Stop Speculations About Russia Allegedly Preparing to Invade Ukraine
08:06 GMTMeet Gucci the Parrot, Who Imitates iPhone Ringtone Like a Pro
07:40 GMTBiden to Hold First 2022 News Conference Capping One Year in Office
07:25 GMTContagious Blood Cancers Among Clams Trigger Ecological Threat Concerns
07:16 GMTAs Biden Marks One Year in Office, a Riyadh-Based Analyst Says Relations Are at Lowest Ebb
07:08 GMTSearch For Leopard Underway as Half-Eaten Bodies of Two Children Found in India's Uttar Pradesh
07:08 GMTWorld’s Oldest Man Dies Just Three Weeks Before Celebrating His 113th Birthday
07:04 GMTWomen's Violence Against Men Classified as Men's Against Women in Swedish Equality Guidelines
06:25 GMT‘A Question of When, Not Whether’: Tory MPs Reportedly Plotting BoJo’s Demise in ‘Pork Pie Putsch’
06:09 GMTDanish Frigate to Join NATO Force in Baltic Sea Amid Russia-West Standoff
04:47 GMTNY AG Letitia James Takes Legal Action to 'Force' Trump, His Children to Testify in Fraud Inquiry