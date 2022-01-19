https://sputniknews.com/20220119/as-mlk-day-passes-still-no-movement-on-voting-rights-bill-1092362709.html
As MLK Day Passes, Still No Movement on Voting Rights Bill
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the rifts between Europe and Russia, Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her legal fight to keep the names of multiple ‘John Does’ hidden, and inflation being used to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
Guests:Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Biden Prepping for War with Russia as 2024 Campaign Issue?Faran Fronczac - Anchor for RT America | Ghislaine Maxwell Gives Up Fight to Keep Eight ‘John Does’ SecretMark Frost - Economist | What’s the Actual Cost of Inflation?In the first hour Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about current rifts between Europe and Russia after weeklong talks between the two concluded without any notable progress, but discussions will likely be ongoing. We also talked about the interesting position Russia is in as the primary energy provider to Europe, giving them the upper hand if talks fail and the situation goes awry.In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her fight to not disclose the names of 8 ‘John Does,’ Democrats calling for a so-called ‘reset’ ahead of midterm elections, and if Biden is eyeing war with Russia as a way to save his drowning presidency.In the third hour Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the shocking lack of preparedness from D.C. that left hundreds stranded on interstates from winter storms, and what the cost of fixing that infrastructure would be. We also talked about what the ‘true’ inflation number is, and if inflation is being used as a way to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about the rifts between Europe and Russia, Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her legal fight to keep the names of multiple ‘John Does’ hidden, and inflation being used to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
Peter Oliver - Correspondent for RT | Biden Prepping for War with Russia as 2024 Campaign Issue?
Faran Fronczac - Anchor for RT America | Ghislaine Maxwell Gives Up Fight to Keep Eight ‘John Does’ Secret
Mark Frost - Economist | What’s the Actual Cost of Inflation?
In the first hour Peter Oliver joined the show to talk about current rifts between Europe and Russia after weeklong talks between the two concluded without any notable progress, but discussions will likely be ongoing. We also talked about the interesting position Russia is in as the primary energy provider to Europe, giving them the upper hand if talks fail and the situation goes awry.
In the second hour Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on Ghislaine Maxwell giving up her fight to not disclose the names of 8 ‘John Does,’ Democrats calling for a so-called ‘reset’ ahead of midterm elections, and if Biden is eyeing war with Russia as a way to save his drowning presidency.
In the third hour Mark Frost joined the conversation to talk about the shocking lack of preparedness from D.C. that left hundreds stranded on interstates from winter storms, and what the cost of fixing that infrastructure would be. We also talked about what the ‘true’ inflation number is, and if inflation is being used as a way to force Americans back to work amid record resignations.
