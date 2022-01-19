https://sputniknews.com/20220119/as-european-clubs-line-up-to-sign-robert-lewandowski-bayern-munich-striker-begins-contract-talks-1092362355.html

As European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks

As European Clubs Line Up to Sign Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich Striker Begins Contract Talks

Robert Lewandowski is one of the hottest properties in world football at the moment. The Bayern Munich talisman has been sensational since the start of the... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T10:02+0000

2022-01-19T10:02+0000

2022-01-19T10:02+0000

champions league

football

football

sport

barcelona

real madrid

bayern munich

manchester united

liverpool

english premier league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092363485_0:0:1893:1065_1920x0_80_0_0_920907619f88c2c91fd5ae0608bb76b3.jpg

Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski have begun negotiations over a new contract that would keep the Poland captain at the Allianz Arena beyond 2023 when his current deal expires.According to German outlet Bild, the Bundesliga leaders and Lewandowski will thrash out the financial terms of the deal over the next few months.If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the recently crowned FIFA Men's Player of the Year could end his long-term association with Bayern.In October last year, there were reports that Lewandowski was willing to stay at the club until 2025. He has broken one record after another since his arrival in Munich in 2014, including Gerd Muller's 49-year record of most goals scored in a single season, while he's won seven successive German league titles.Lewandowski was also the key figure in Bayern's successful UEFA Champions League campaign in 2019-20, featuring an 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the knockout stages.As per the latest reports from Germany, Bayern are willing to offer Lewandowski a two-year extension which would keep him at the club until 2025. But the 31-time German champions are contemplating a pay cut for the Pole, something his agent Pini Zahavi is against considering his client is one of the most sought after footballers on the planet. Regardless of how Lewandowski's talks with Bayern progress, major clubs including Chelsea, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, struggling English giants Man United, and Liverpool are all interested in bringing him to the Premier League.Real Madrid and Barcelona are also eyeing him up.

barcelona

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

champions league, football, football, sport, barcelona, real madrid, bayern munich, manchester united, liverpool, english premier league, manchester city, sputnik, premier league, contract, deal, sport, sport, robert lewandowski, bundesliga, football club, football team, footballer, manchester city, la liga, champions league, football star, chelsea fc