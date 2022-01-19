https://sputniknews.com/20220119/arrival-of-who-experts-for-inspection-of-sputnik-v-vaccine-being-agreed-1092365004.html

Arrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

"They were supposed to arrive within one or two months, this issue is being agreed," Logunov told reporters.Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been already approved in 71 countries with a total population of about 4 billion people.

