Arrival of WHO Experts for Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine Being Agreed

"They were supposed to arrive within one or two months, this issue is being agreed," Logunov told reporters.Sputnik V, the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, has been already approved in 71 countries with a total population of about 4 billion people.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arrival of experts from the World Health Organisation to production sites of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is being agreed, Denis Logunov, the deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Centre, said on Wednesday
