International
https://sputniknews.com/20220119/angela-merkel-reportedly-rejects-job-offer-from-un-secretary-general-in-personal-call-1092370492.html
Angela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
Angela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to personally turn down a job offer at one of UN... 19.01.2022
europe
germany
angela merkel
Merkel called the UN secretary general, thanked him for the offer and said she could not accept it, the office was cited as saying.Earlier in the day, DPA reported, citing sources, that Guterres had invited Merkel to head a high-level UN advisory body on global public goods, such as health, nature conservation, global peace and economy. Guterres reportedly made the proposal in a letter sent to the ex-chancellor. However, many UN representatives were confident that Merkel was unlikely to accept the job offer, the news agency said.Merkel, 67, retired from politics in late 2021 after 16 years of service as Germany's head of state.
germany
13:45 GMT 19.01.2022
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2017 file photo German Chancellor Angela Merkel phones during a break of the first meeting of the German parliament after the election in Berlin, Germany
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to personally turn down a job offer at one of UN agencies, German news agency DPA reported on Wednesday, citing Merkel's office.
Merkel called the UN secretary general, thanked him for the offer and said she could not accept it, the office was cited as saying.
Earlier in the day, DPA reported, citing sources, that Guterres had invited Merkel to head a high-level UN advisory body on global public goods, such as health, nature conservation, global peace and economy. Guterres reportedly made the proposal in a letter sent to the ex-chancellor. However, many UN representatives were confident that Merkel was unlikely to accept the job offer, the news agency said.
Merkel, 67, retired from politics in late 2021 after 16 years of service as Germany's head of state.
