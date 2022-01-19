https://sputniknews.com/20220119/angela-merkel-reportedly-rejects-job-offer-from-un-secretary-general-in-personal-call-1092370492.html

Angela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call

Angela Merkel Reportedly Rejects Job Offer From UN Secretary General in Personal Call

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to personally turn down a job offer at one of UN... 19.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-19T13:45+0000

2022-01-19T13:45+0000

2022-01-19T13:45+0000

europe

germany

angela merkel

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092370330_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bed2ee5a3b3867aa70de0f718aeda229.jpg

Merkel called the UN secretary general, thanked him for the offer and said she could not accept it, the office was cited as saying.Earlier in the day, DPA reported, citing sources, that Guterres had invited Merkel to head a high-level UN advisory body on global public goods, such as health, nature conservation, global peace and economy. Guterres reportedly made the proposal in a letter sent to the ex-chancellor. However, many UN representatives were confident that Merkel was unlikely to accept the job offer, the news agency said.Merkel, 67, retired from politics in late 2021 after 16 years of service as Germany's head of state.

https://sputniknews.com/20211204/too-much-thinking-jean-claude-juncker-reveals-what-perturbed-him-about-angela-merkel-1091244868.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, germany, angela merkel