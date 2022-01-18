https://sputniknews.com/20220118/video-raging-elephant-flips-family-in-their-suv-during-african-safari-tour-1092340855.html
In a nail-biting viral video posted on the weekend, an aggressive elephant in a South African nature park was seen flipping a vehicle over with its trunk and pushing it off the road, terrifying the family of four stuck inside.Scared by the sight, a traveller in another car kept honking from a distance to distract the pachyderm, and filmed the incident, which has attracted over 11,000 views on the YouTube channel Zululand Observer.The ranger who rescued the family, including two children aged eight and ten and their parents, told the Daily Mail, “They were absolutely terrified and extremely traumatised by what happened and were in fear that the elephant would return and attack them again."The ranger suspected that the male elephant might have been in musth (heat) and thus had a surging level of testosterone, making him sexually hyperactive and aggressive."The family were very shaken and a little bruised but I think it will be a while before they take a drive through an elephant reserve on their travels again," the ranger added.
In a nail-biting viral video posted on the weekend, an aggressive elephant in a South African nature park was seen flipping a vehicle over with its trunk and pushing it off the road, terrifying the family of four stuck inside.
Scared by the sight, a traveller in another car kept honking from a distance to distract the pachyderm, and filmed the incident, which has attracted over 11,000 views on the YouTube channel Zululand Observer.
The ranger who rescued the family, including two children aged eight and ten and their parents, told the Daily Mail
, “They were absolutely terrified and extremely traumatised by what happened and were in fear that the elephant would return and attack them again."
"It is very fortunate for all inside that the elephant did not pierce the side of the car with his tusks as that could have been certain death for anyone sitting in their path.”
The ranger suspected that the male elephant might have been in musth (heat) and thus had a surging level of testosterone, making him sexually hyperactive and aggressive.
"The family were very shaken and a little bruised but I think it will be a while before they take a drive through an elephant reserve on their travels again," the ranger added.