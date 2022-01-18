Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/video-raging-elephant-flips-family-in-their-suv-during-african-safari-tour-1092340855.html
Video: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
Video: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
A safari tour in South Africa’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park turned into a nightmare for a tourist family when they were attacked by a raging elephant. 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T13:40+0000
2022-01-18T13:40+0000
viral video
viral video
viral video
elephant
viral
elephants
viral videos
viral
scary encounter
scary moments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092339596_27:0:1408:777_1920x0_80_0_0_5ba29392e6f3cbe1fe5239058e116e51.jpg
In a nail-biting viral video posted on the weekend, an aggressive elephant in a South African nature park was seen flipping a vehicle over with its trunk and pushing it off the road, terrifying the family of four stuck inside.Scared by the sight, a traveller in another car kept honking from a distance to distract the pachyderm, and filmed the incident, which has attracted over 11,000 views on the YouTube channel Zululand Observer.The ranger who rescued the family, including two children aged eight and ten and their parents, told the Daily Mail, “They were absolutely terrified and extremely traumatised by what happened and were in fear that the elephant would return and attack them again."The ranger suspected that the male elephant might have been in musth (heat) and thus had a surging level of testosterone, making him sexually hyperactive and aggressive."The family were very shaken and a little bruised but I think it will be a while before they take a drive through an elephant reserve on their travels again," the ranger added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092339596_199:0:1235:777_1920x0_80_0_0_4a02ea3599bf93a9ae6eea42b010e58e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral video, viral video, viral video, elephant, viral, elephants, viral videos, viral, scary encounter, scary moments

Video: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour

13:40 GMT 18.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube/Zululand Observer Elephant overturns vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park
Elephant overturns vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube/Zululand Observer
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
A safari tour in South Africa’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park turned into a nightmare for a tourist family when they were attacked by a raging elephant.
In a nail-biting viral video posted on the weekend, an aggressive elephant in a South African nature park was seen flipping a vehicle over with its trunk and pushing it off the road, terrifying the family of four stuck inside.
Scared by the sight, a traveller in another car kept honking from a distance to distract the pachyderm, and filmed the incident, which has attracted over 11,000 views on the YouTube channel Zululand Observer.
The ranger who rescued the family, including two children aged eight and ten and their parents, told the Daily Mail, “They were absolutely terrified and extremely traumatised by what happened and were in fear that the elephant would return and attack them again."
"It is very fortunate for all inside that the elephant did not pierce the side of the car with his tusks as that could have been certain death for anyone sitting in their path.”
The ranger suspected that the male elephant might have been in musth (heat) and thus had a surging level of testosterone, making him sexually hyperactive and aggressive.
"The family were very shaken and a little bruised but I think it will be a while before they take a drive through an elephant reserve on their travels again," the ranger added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?
11:50 GMTEarth May Become Similar to Mars as Planet's Interior Cooling 'Faster Than Predicted' - Study
11:37 GMTScientists Find Cure for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Healing Them in Days Instead of Years
11:37 GMT'Great to be the Goalscorer of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo on Winning FIFA's Special Award
11:08 GMTIsrael Knocks Out Simulated Iranian Missile Using Arrow-3 Interceptor
11:04 GMTJapanese PM Kishida Delivers Speech on Second Day of Davos 2022 WEF Virtual Event
10:46 GMTRebel Tories Reportedly Launch ‘Operation Rinka’ to Oust BoJo Amid Partygate Scandal
10:30 GMTEuropean Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President
10:27 GMTKremlin 'Concerned' by 'Extremely Dangerous' Prospect of Delivery of Stingers to Ukraine
10:07 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Speaks on Second Day of 'Davos' Virtual 2022 WEF
10:03 GMTUS Coast Guard Employed Unconvincingly as Proxy For American Naval Presence in the Pacific
09:48 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Stands by His Remarks on Migrants After Fine for Hate Speech
09:37 GMT'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row