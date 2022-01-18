https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-imperialism-and-european-vassals-are-real-enemies-of-europe-1092343031.html

US Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe

US Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe

Russia finds itself in a fiendish situation, one that’s almost laughable if it were not so dangerous. One where the right to defence is distorted as an... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T14:29+0000

2022-01-18T14:29+0000

2022-01-18T14:47+0000

europe

russia

united states

columnists

opinion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092344316_0:0:2980:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_4501cd4133e3d39eb3b8415ca0046450.jpg

And then on top of that, there is a slippery slide towards conflict because Russia is dealing with American and European idiots who have no mental brakes.Here’s the theatre of absurd in a nutshell: Moscow is warned by American and European hotheads that if it escalates tensions over Ukraine then Russia will face severe consequences.US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland sounded gung-ho when she told media that there would be “very sharp and very fast pain” for Russia “if it makes a move” that is perceived to be hostile to Ukraine.The Biden White House has been threatening to cut Russia off from international banking systems. That would be tantamount to declaring war.Meanwhile, the German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock warned that any “further aggressive act” by Russia towards Ukraine will result in a “high price, economically, strategically, politically”.Baerbock specified that cancellation of the Nord Stream 2 gas project between Russia and the European Union could be one such “high price”.Washington and its European “partners” (a euphemism for “vassals”) have been accusing Russia of planning to invade Ukraine with a purportedly massive troop mobilization on the border. Indeed, US intelligence predicted that Russia would proceed with its alleged invasion plans this month.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these claims as baseless hysteria. Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine or any other country. It asserts that troops within Russia’s national borders are a sovereign matter requiring no explanation or accountability.Russia points out that the military build-up is actually by the NATO-backed Ukrainian regime as well as by the United States and other NATO members which have warplanes and warships manoeuvring near Russia’s borders.Reality is thus turned on its head. It is not Russia that is escalating forces. It is the US-led NATO alliance and its partner Ukraine. They are the aggressor.The absurdity is that when Russia points to this abnormal and provocative situation, then Moscow is further wrongly accused of “escalating tensions”.In high-level meetings last week, Russian officials told US and NATO counterparts that it would not tolerate any further eastward expansion of the Western military bloc, including future membership of Ukraine. Russia also demanded that the US withdraw strike weapons from Eastern European territories, such as the Baltic states.However, these reasonable security proposals by Moscow are distorted and misrepresented as “dictates” and “violation of sovereignty”. By insisting on such basic security requirements, Russia is traduced by the US and NATO for ostensibly escalating tensions.In other words, Moscow is being put in a dangerous no-win situation. By merely protesting against provocations and aggression by the US and its NATO surrogates, Russia is further accused of “escalation”. This is then used as a pretext for NATO to increase its aggressive posture towards Russia, from deploying more military forces close to Russia’s borders to imposing draconian sanctions that attack the vital fundamentals of its economy – the ability to conduct international trade and banking.Thus alleged “Russian escalation” becomes a catch-all ploy by which NATO powers beat the war drums harder – and at the same blame Moscow for the crescendo of craziness.A quote from the German foreign minister captures the madness. Speaking alongside her Ukrainian counterpart, Baerbock said: “No country has the right to dictate to other countries which direction they may take, which relationships they may have and which alliances they may enter into… Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia.”It is the United States and Ukraine that have been dictating to the European Union that it should not trade with Russia for gas energy.This is central to the current crisis over Ukraine. Washington does not want to see Europe develop a strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with Russia. This goes back decades to real reasons underlying the old Cold War with the Soviet Union.The United States and its surrogates like the Neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and treasonous politicians like Annalena Baerbock would rather see the European Union endure hardship than for it to have normal relations with Russia – the largest country in Europe.Indeed, these are real enemies of the European people who would rather see a war on the continent than let go of their ideological ambitions.Vicky Nuland was instrumental in overseeing the CIA-backed coup d’état in Kiev in 2014 when she was photographed egging on protesters by throwing them cookies. That image speaks volumes. She later dismissed European interests when discussing US regime plans for Ukraine in a leaked phone by saying: “F..k the EU”.People in Europe need to wake up to their real enemies: US imperialism and its European vassals. Blaming Russia for escalating tensions is the ruse of these enemies to wind up a war in Europe in order to project the selfish interests of US global power.

https://sputniknews.com/20220117/white-house-on-possibility-of-disconnecting-russia-from-swift-none-of-options-ruled-out-1092326475.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220117/berlin-warns-of-appropriate-measures-against-nord-stream-2-in-event-of-escalation-over-ukraine-1092318122.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220115/us-prepared-18-response-scenarios-in-case-of-russian-invasion-of-ukraine-victoria-nuland-says-1092276913.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Finian Cunningham https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg

Finian Cunningham https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Finian Cunningham https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/0c/1081745381_0:429:2048:2477_100x100_80_0_0_02c0961b33c51d5d1a17db3237ef3811.jpg

europe, russia, united states, columnists, opinion