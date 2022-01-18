Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/us-house-select-committee-subpoenas-former-trump-lawyers-giuliani-powell-1092353632.html
US House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
US House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, said that it has subpoenaed former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
2022-01-18T23:16+0000
2022-01-18T23:17+0000
donald trump
subpoena
committee
rudy giuliani
us election 2020
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082098169_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_00c707c9aa30d3a81a7102c70e142c2e.jpg
"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to four individuals who publicly promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results," the panel said in a press release on Tuesday. "The Committee is demanding records and testimony from Rudolph Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn."Giuliani and Powell are required to provide the requested documents by February 1 and to appear for a disposition before the Select Committee on February 8, the release said.Ellis and Epshteyn allegedly played a role in providing former President Donald Trump with options to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, the release added.On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. The authorities shot dead an unarmed protester and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/january-6-house-committee-plans-to-summon-mike-pence-to-voluntarily-testify---report-1092121401.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082098169_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ac6df3a719c484febed7b7788c65b65d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, subpoena, committee, rudy giuliani, us election 2020

US House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell

23:16 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 23:17 GMT 18.01.2022)
© AP Photo / JOSHUA ROBERTSFormer New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on September 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / JOSHUA ROBERTS
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Select Committee investigating the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, said that it has subpoenaed former Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.
"Chairman Bennie G. Thompson today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to four individuals who publicly promoted unsupported claims about the 2020 election and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results," the panel said in a press release on Tuesday. "The Committee is demanding records and testimony from Rudolph Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell, and Boris Epshteyn."
Giuliani and Powell are required to provide the requested documents by February 1 and to appear for a disposition before the Select Committee on February 8, the release said.
Ellis and Epshteyn allegedly played a role in providing former President Donald Trump with options to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, the release added.
Former Vice President Mike Pence stands for the Pledge of Allegiance during a gathering, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Manchester, N.H. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
January 6 House Committee Plans to Summon Mike Pence to Voluntarily Testify - Report
8 January, 21:31 GMT
On January 6, 2021, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. The authorities shot dead an unarmed protester and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:16 GMTUS House Select Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Lawyers Giuliani, Powell
23:16 GMTBill's Own 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell'
23:11 GMTDaniel Radcliffe to Star as Weird Al Yankovic in Biopic from Roku
22:47 GMTTaiwan Buys Ally Guatemala a Voice in Washington Using Trump’s ‘Most Powerful Lobbyist’ - Report
22:01 GMTGOP Doctors Caucus Requests Apologizes From Fauci For Calling Senator ‘Moron’ - Report
21:55 GMTMilitants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says
21:50 GMTGOP Reps Ask NIH to Research Impact of COVID-19 Lockdowns, Restrictions on Americans' Health
21:44 GMTPoland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
21:34 GMTStolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
21:24 GMTState Dept Claims Belarus Could Play Role in Russia's Alleged Plans to Invade Ukraine
21:16 GMTArab Coalition Says Hit Houthi Warehouses, Drone Communication System in Sanaa
21:00 GMTCDC Adds 22 Countries to ‘Avoid Travel’ List Due to COVID-19 Risk
20:53 GMTVolcanic Ash Delays New Zealand Relief Efforts in Tonga
20:27 GMTUS Carriers AT&T, Verizon Delay 5G Rollout Near Some Airports Over ‘Frustration’ With FAA
20:09 GMTWATCH: Powerful Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline
19:45 GMT‘Matter of Time’: After Nicaragua Switch, Chinese Deputy FM Warns Soon Taiwan Allies ‘Will be Zero’
19:11 GMTAncient Highways & Prehistoric Funerary Monuments Found in Saudi Arabia
19:07 GMTVideo: One Dead, Eight Injured After Bronx Gas Explosion Sparks Massive Fire, Collapses House
19:00 GMTUS Warns of ‘Strong Response’ if Russia Tries to ‘Intimidate’ Washington With Nukes in Latin America
18:56 GMT'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti