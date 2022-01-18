Registration was successful!
UK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says
UK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says
Earlier, the UK Prime Minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament about not being aware that a gathering at No 10...
uk
lockdown
party
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1a/1082998392_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_99e07a7102e1973309a4ad7f75185a5c.jpg
Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, who is leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, will talk to Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings about the matter, the Daily Mirror reported.On Monday, Cummings took to Twitter to say that the prime minister had known in advance about a drinks party at his residence during the first COVID-related lockdown in May 2020, although he recently stated in Parliament that he was not aware that it was a social gathering.Sue Gray has been leading an investigation to establish if there were repeated breaches of lockdown restrictions at Downing Street and other Whitehall departments. Since the allegations first emerged, Prime Minister Johnson admitted during a Q&amp;A in Parliament that he attended an event on 20 May 2020 but insisted that he was not aware that the gathering was a drinks party and not a work event. The release date of Gray's report has not been announced but it's expected in the next two weeks.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/dance-off-video-of-boris-johnson-rocking-the-floor-goes-viral-amid-partygate-scandal-1092260634.html
uk, lockdown, party

UK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says

17:28 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 18.01.2022)
Former special advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, looks on outside of his house, in London, Britain, May 4, 2021
Former special advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, looks on outside of his house, in London, Britain, May 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Sofia Chegodaeva
Earlier, the UK Prime Minister's former adviser Dominic Cummings accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament about not being aware that a gathering at No 10 in May 2020 was actually a party.
Sue Gray, second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing, and Communities, who is leading an investigation into lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street, will talk to Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings about the matter, the Daily Mirror reported.
On Monday, Cummings took to Twitter to say that the prime minister had known in advance about a drinks party at his residence during the first COVID-related lockdown in May 2020, although he recently stated in Parliament that he was not aware that it was a social gathering.
Sue Gray has been leading an investigation to establish if there were repeated breaches of lockdown restrictions at Downing Street and other Whitehall departments. Since the allegations first emerged, Prime Minister Johnson admitted during a Q&A in Parliament that he attended an event on 20 May 2020 but insisted that he was not aware that the gathering was a drinks party and not a work event.
The release date of Gray's report has not been announced but it's expected in the next two weeks.
