Three Killed as Blast Rocks Indian Navy Destroyer in Mumbai
18:34 GMT 18.01.2022
© Photo : Indian NavyIndian Navy's Destroyer INS Ranvijay
Indian Navy's Destroyer INS Ranvijay
© Photo : Indian Navy
Rishikesh Kumar
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
This is the second major incident involving INS Ranvijay since last October when four people suffered burns in a fire onboard a Rajput-class destroyer.
On Tuesday evening, an explosion rocked the Indian Navy's destroyer INS Ranvijay, killing three and leaving several others wounded.
"In an unfortunate incident at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment onboard INS Ranvir. The ship's crew responded immediately and quickly brought the situation under control," the Indian Navy said in a statement.
No significant material damage has been reported, the Navy added.
The incident occurred during INS Ranvir's was cross coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command.
The Indian Navy has ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the cause.
In October 2021, four sailors suffered burns when a fire broke out on board the vessel, days after it participated in the Malabar war games involving Quad nations -- India, Japan, Australia, and the United States.
The destroyer capable of anti-submarine warfare was commissioned into the service in 1987.
