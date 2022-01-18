Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/syrian-media-reports-us-theft-of-additional-oil-supplies-relocation-of-military-equipment-to-iraq-1092345642.html
Syrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
Syrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
Large swathes of oil and food-rich northeast Syria are occupied by US forces and their Syrian Kurdish allies. Their presence has been little reported on in US... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T15:25+0000
2022-01-18T15:26+0000
us
syria
convoy
oil
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_8a05b7598035b550861c63d080ffc380.jpg
A convoy of 111 vehicles, including 60 trucks loaded with military equipment and dozens of tankers carrying stolen oil, have left Syria and crossed into Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing local sources in the Al-Hasakah countryside.Sources told the outlet that the convoy included a six-vehicle armoured vehicle escort, and that it left Syria for Iraq through the Al Waleed border crossing – which Damascus considers an illegal border point because it remains outside the Syrian government’s control.The convoy’s journey is at least the second since the new year. On 3rd January, 128 vehicles, among them 60 refrigerated trucks and oil tankers and 60 carrying military equipment, were spotted leaving Syria on route to the Al Waleed crossing flanked by eight escorts.Last week, sources told Turkish media about US forces being moved in the opposite direction, reporting that a convoy of 30 trucks carrying armoured vehicles, tanks, bulldozers and ammunition had been sent from Iraq to Syria to beef up the US presence near al-Omar – one of Syria’s largest oil fields. That convoy was said to have been escorted by Kurdish militia and a pair of US helicopter gunships on route.The US presence in northeast Syria – which includes up to 90 percent of the country’s oil and much of its wheat-producing regions, has been made tenuous by repeated rocket and mortar attacks on troops’ positions. These attacks have been compounded by efforts by the Syrian Army and local civilians to make moving around on the ground more difficult, with locals reporting dozens of encounters with the Americans on local routes in which the occupying forces are forced to turn around and head back in the direction they came from, or find alternate routes to their destination.The United States currently has at least 900 troops operating in Syria, although the Pentagon and the State Department has previously been accused of covering up the true size of the US military footprint from senior officials – including former president Donald Trump during his tenure.Trump was more open about the purpose of the US deployment in the country than his successor, Joe Biden, with the Democrat insisting that the US presence is aimed at preventing a resurgence of Daesh. Trump – to the horror of officials in Washington and the US mainstream media, repeatedly and openly bragged about “taking” Syria’s oil. “I like oil, we’re keeping the oil,” Trump said in one interview with reporters. “We’re keeping the oil, we have the oil, the oil is secure, we left troops behind only for the oil,” he said in another.Syrian President Bashar Assad complemented Trump over his honesty, saying in a 2019 interview that he considered him the “best American president, not because his policies are good, but because he’s the most transparent president. All American presidents perpetrate all kinds of political atrocities and crimes and yet still win the Nobel Peace Prize and project themselves as defenders of human rights and noble and unique American values, or Western values in general. The reality is that they are a group of criminals who represent the interests of American lobbies, i.e. the large oil and arms companies, and others. Trump talks transparently, saying that what we want is oil…What more do we need than a transparent opponent?”* A terrorist group outlawed across most of the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/us-reportedly-calls-in-reinforcements-hunkers-down-near-syrian-oil-field-amid-spate-of-attacks-1092131614.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/watch-syrian-villagers-and-troops-intercept-turn-back-two-us-convoys-1091607820.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb5336b61b7e07b7a7d64426d5666a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, syria, convoy, oil

Syrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq

15:25 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 15:26 GMT 18.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadU.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019
U.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Large swathes of oil and food-rich northeast Syria are occupied by US forces and their Syrian Kurdish allies. Their presence has been little reported on in US media over the past year, with the Biden White House insisting the troops are there to fight Daesh (ISIS).* Donald Trump, by contrast, openly said US forces were in Syria “only for the oil.”
A convoy of 111 vehicles, including 60 trucks loaded with military equipment and dozens of tankers carrying stolen oil, have left Syria and crossed into Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing local sources in the Al-Hasakah countryside.
Sources told the outlet that the convoy included a six-vehicle armoured vehicle escort, and that it left Syria for Iraq through the Al Waleed border crossing – which Damascus considers an illegal border point because it remains outside the Syrian government’s control.
The convoy’s journey is at least the second since the new year. On 3rd January, 128 vehicles, among them 60 refrigerated trucks and oil tankers and 60 carrying military equipment, were spotted leaving Syria on route to the Al Waleed crossing flanked by eight escorts.

The Pentagon has not commented on the reports, and its unclear at this stage whether the withdrawal of military equipment is a conscious and permanent policy measure, or merely a temporary redeployment for refit and repair.

Last week, sources told Turkish media about US forces being moved in the opposite direction, reporting that a convoy of 30 trucks carrying armoured vehicles, tanks, bulldozers and ammunition had been sent from Iraq to Syria to beef up the US presence near al-Omar – one of Syria’s largest oil fields. That convoy was said to have been escorted by Kurdish militia and a pair of US helicopter gunships on route.
In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
US Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
9 January, 10:33 GMT
The US presence in northeast Syria – which includes up to 90 percent of the country’s oil and much of its wheat-producing regions, has been made tenuous by repeated rocket and mortar attacks on troops’ positions. These attacks have been compounded by efforts by the Syrian Army and local civilians to make moving around on the ground more difficult, with locals reporting dozens of encounters with the Americans on local routes in which the occupying forces are forced to turn around and head back in the direction they came from, or find alternate routes to their destination.
Villagers and Syrian Army forces intercept and turn back US convoy in Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Watch Syrian Villagers and Troops Intercept & Turn Back Two US Convoys
17 December 2021, 13:51 GMT
The United States currently has at least 900 troops operating in Syria, although the Pentagon and the State Department has previously been accused of covering up the true size of the US military footprint from senior officials – including former president Donald Trump during his tenure.
Trump was more open about the purpose of the US deployment in the country than his successor, Joe Biden, with the Democrat insisting that the US presence is aimed at preventing a resurgence of Daesh. Trump – to the horror of officials in Washington and the US mainstream media, repeatedly and openly bragged about “taking” Syria’s oil. “I like oil, we’re keeping the oil,” Trump said in one interview with reporters. “We’re keeping the oil, we have the oil, the oil is secure, we left troops behind only for the oil,” he said in another.
Syrian President Bashar Assad complemented Trump over his honesty, saying in a 2019 interview that he considered him the “best American president, not because his policies are good, but because he’s the most transparent president. All American presidents perpetrate all kinds of political atrocities and crimes and yet still win the Nobel Peace Prize and project themselves as defenders of human rights and noble and unique American values, or Western values in general. The reality is that they are a group of criminals who represent the interests of American lobbies, i.e. the large oil and arms companies, and others. Trump talks transparently, saying that what we want is oil…What more do we need than a transparent opponent?”
* A terrorist group outlawed across most of the world.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
14:14 GMTFrench Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?