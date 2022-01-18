https://sputniknews.com/20220118/synagogue-hostage-taker-arrived-in-us-weeks-before-attack-stayed-at-christian-shelter---reports-1092330229.html

Synagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports

Synagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports

Synagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports

2022-01-18T01:46+0000

2022-01-18T01:46+0000

2022-01-18T01:46+0000

us

synagogue

texas

hostage situation

terrorist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092320163_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9be42a38d1e0ca401a36dfe7ee801172.jpg

Akram landed in New York on January 2, reportedly flying from Manchester, UK. He was allowed to enter the country despite the criminal record he had, according to The Dallas Morning News.The address he mentioned is one of a hotel in Queens, but it’s unknown whether he appeared there, as the administrator says that he doesn’t remember him and footage from surveillance cameras didn’t show Akram.The terrorist traveled to Texas, apparently by a domestic flight, and is said to have stayed at two homeless shelters. One of them was OurCalling, where he stayed for one night on 2 January.The other shelter belongs to the Union Gospel Mission in Dallas, a Texan Christian charity. According to the organization’s CEO Bruce Butler, staff saw him “come and go” from 6 January, but Akram never talked about religion or his plans.The police are now trying to establish where the hostage-taker was during the 48 hours before the attack that took place on 15 January.His brother Gulbar cooperated with the FBI and maintained contact with Malik Akram “all night” from an incident room at Greenbank Police Station in Blackburn, UK. According to him, “a few minutes later a firefight has taken place and he was shot and killed. There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender.” Gulber noted that FBI agents are expected to arrive in the UK to speak to Akram’s family.“We would also like to add that any attack on any human being be it a Jew, Christian or Muslim etc is wrong and should always be condemned,” he concluded.The hostage-taking took place on Saturday morning during a service that was broadcast live on the Internet due to the pandemic. After the attack, the broadcast stopped, but those who followed could hear the words of the attacker: “I am going to die today. Are you listening? I am going to die. Ok? So don’t cry over me. Ok, don’t cry over me.”Akram demanded the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, also known as Lady Al Qaeda. She is currently at a Texan prison on charges of attempting to murder US military personnel in Afghanistan.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/watch-two-hostages-escape-texas-synagogue-hostage-taker-minutes-before-he-is-shot-dead-by-police-1092303809.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, synagogue, texas, hostage situation, terrorist