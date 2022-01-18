Sweden Launches 'Drone Hunt' as More Objects Sighted Over Country's Nuclear Power Plants
© AP Photo / TT News Agency, Mikael FritzonAn exterior view of the Oskarshamn nuclear power plant in Oskarshamn, southeastern Sweden (File)
Following several sightings of drones above nuclear power plants and even the royal castle, the Swedish police and the Coast Guard are now investigating the Stockholm archipelago to established whether the drones could have come from the sea.
Following a massive drone scare in Sweden during the weekend, more drones have been spotted over the Forsmark nuclear power plant in Uppland County and other protected objects.
The alarms were set off on Monday afternoon as passers-by alarmed the authorities of “flying objects” above Forsmark.
“Police personnel have seen this from the ground and made the assessment that yes, it was a drone”, police spokesman Jonas Eronen told national broadcaster SVT.
A helicopter participated in the search, but no suspects were arrested.
“We have an operational effort that is ongoing and cooperates with the police aviation and of course Forsmark's own security organisation”, Eronen added.
Several more drones were spotted in and around Stockholm, including an “advanced drone” observed at Drottningholm Castle, the residence of the royal family. The police and the Coast Guard are now investigating in the archipelago, including the question of whether drones could have come from the sea in what the newspaper Aftonbladet referred to as “drone hunt”.
“Private individuals have made various observations. We ourselves have made several observations of drones. These are several different places in Greater Stockholm”, Daniel Wikdahl at the police's regional command centre told Aftonbladet.
Barely days before the alarm, drones were spotted over several Swedish nuclear power plants, including sightings at Forsmark, Oskarshamn and Ringhals and even the decommissioned power plant at Barsebäck.
The Security Police (Säpo) have taken over preliminary investigations into the drone sightings. The criminal classification is suspicion of a grave unauthorised dealing with secret information.
“In general, the security threats against Sweden have increased with a broader and in-depth intelligence threat and a more complex risk picture,” Säpo said in its press release.
Meanwhile, police in Norrbotten County launched an investigation into suspected drones over the airports in Kiruna and Luleå, spotted last week. However, the flights are being investigated locally for violations of the Civil Aviation Act.
The Swedish Transport Agency requires no permit for lighter drones that are flown within sight and no higher than 120 metres above the ground. However, it is prohibited to fly over crowds or protected objects.
In late December, less than a month ago, the Swedish Armed Forces said they were preparing to neutralise unauthorised drones that pose a threat to air traffic, film protected objects and may carry weapons.