Stolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
Stolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video
US Capitol Police (USCP) said they pursued a stolen car in the area of the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon and arrested two individuals.
2022-01-18T21:34+0000
2022-01-18T21:34+0000
"USCP Officers just followed a stolen vehicle, which crashed into a construction barrier near Second Street and East Capitol Street. Two people bailed from vehicle and they are now both in custody. We are gathering more information and will provide more this afternoon," a USCP Twitter statement read.USCP said the police investigation led to road closures at Second Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; and at East Capitol Street between First and Third Streets.
car theft, us, dc, car, police

Stolen Car Chased Near US Capitol, 2 People in Custody - Video

21:34 GMT 18.01.2022
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Capitol Building is seen past the Washington Monument as people walk around the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall as the sun sets on November 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden returned to Washington after spending the Thanksgiving Holiday with family in Nantucket and immediately met with members of his medical team to discuss the newly discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / SAMUEL CORUM
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Capitol Police (USCP) said they pursued a stolen car in the area of the Capitol on Tuesday afternoon and arrested two individuals.
"USCP Officers just followed a stolen vehicle, which crashed into a construction barrier near Second Street and East Capitol Street. Two people bailed from vehicle and they are now both in custody. We are gathering more information and will provide more this afternoon," a USCP Twitter statement read.
USCP said the police investigation led to road closures at Second Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE; and at East Capitol Street between First and Third Streets.
