Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/revealed-texas-synagogue-hostage-taker-was-probed-but-cleared-by-mi5-1092347218.html
Revealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
Revealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
44-year-old British Pakistani national Malik Faisal Akram took four congregants hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday and demanded that authorities release... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T16:41+0000
2022-01-18T16:43+0000
mi5
texas
hostage situation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092320163_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9be42a38d1e0ca401a36dfe7ee801172.jpg
Malik Faisal Akram was investigated by Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service as a possible terror threat in 2020, but cleared after it was concluded that he was harmless, Whitehall sources cited by multiple British media outlets have indicated.The hostage-taker, who was shot dead after an hours-long standoff with police and the FBI after barricading himself at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was listed as a “subject of interest” by British authorities as a potential Islamist terror threat, but by 2021 had been cleared at the time when he applied for and successfully obtained a US visa.Akram, a resident of Blackburn, Lancashire, had three convictions to his name in the UK, serving prison sentences between 1996 and 2012 for crimes including violent disorder, destruction of property, harassment and breach of the terms of his release. While incarcerated at a prison in Liverpool, the prison imam reported him for “concerning and disruptive behaviour” during Friday prayers. He was also believed to have suffered from mental health issues, with investigators, friends and relatives cited in media in the wake of Saturday’s incident expressing surprise that he was able to get a US visa.On Monday, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to provide “full support” to US police and security services in the wake of Saturday’s attack.After arriving in the US through New York City’s JFK Airport on 2 January and buying a handgun “on the street,” Akram traveled to Texas, staying at local homeless shelters, and eventually making his way to Colleyville – situated within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where he staged the deadly hostage-taking attack on a local synagogue Saturday which cost him his life.Akram’s four hostages, including a rabbi, managed to get out unharmed, with the hostage-taker letting one of them go while the three others escaped after throwing a chair at Akram, who was gunned down by FBI Hostage Rescue commandos sent into the synagogue to neutralize him shortly after.US President Joe Biden called Saturday’s attack an “act of terror” after discussing the incident with the attorney general.Media reports suggest that Akram was motivated by a desire to secure the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a 49-year-old Pakistani neuroscientist and MIT graduate convicted to 86 years in a Texas prison in 2010 for the attempted murder of US troops in Afghanistan while being held under arrest, in circumstances which her Houston-based lawyers continue to contest. Siddiqui’s lawyers have sought to distance their client from Akram, who was initially misreported to be the woman’s “brother.”British police announced Monday that they had detained two teenagers in Manchester in connection with the Akram investigation, and reiterated that they are cooperating fully with the US on the matter.
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/texas-synagogue-hostage-taker-reportedly-said-he-wished-he-was-among-911-terrorists-1092320044.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/synagogue-hostage-taker-arrived-in-us-weeks-before-attack-stayed-at-christian-shelter---reports-1092330229.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/watch-two-hostages-escape-texas-synagogue-hostage-taker-minutes-before-he-is-shot-dead-by-police-1092303809.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/two-teenagers-in-custody-in-uk-in-connection-with-texas-synagogue-hostage-taking-1092307904.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/11/1092320163_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef9f10b8d88e5a3be0e9cf4db092a721.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mi5, texas, hostage situation

Revealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'

16:41 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 18.01.2022)
© BRANDON BELL A law enforcement vehicle sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas.
 A law enforcement vehicle sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© BRANDON BELL
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
44-year-old British Pakistani national Malik Faisal Akram took four congregants hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday and demanded that authorities release an alleged al-Qaeda* operative serving a life sentence in a US jail. Akram freed one of his hostages, and was killed by FBI Hostage Rescue Team after the other three escaped.
Malik Faisal Akram was investigated by Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service as a possible terror threat in 2020, but cleared after it was concluded that he was harmless, Whitehall sources cited by multiple British media outlets have indicated.
The hostage-taker, who was shot dead after an hours-long standoff with police and the FBI after barricading himself at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, was listed as a “subject of interest” by British authorities as a potential Islamist terror threat, but by 2021 had been cleared at the time when he applied for and successfully obtained a US visa.
The “short-lead investigation” found that he was “no credible threat to national security at that time,” the Whitehall source said, adding that Akram “never reached the threshold” for the probe to be expanded into a full-on investigation.
A hijacked commercial plane crashes into the World Trade Center 11 September 2001 in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker Reportedly Said He 'Wished He Was Among 9/11 Terrorists'
Yesterday, 15:53 GMT
Akram, a resident of Blackburn, Lancashire, had three convictions to his name in the UK, serving prison sentences between 1996 and 2012 for crimes including violent disorder, destruction of property, harassment and breach of the terms of his release. While incarcerated at a prison in Liverpool, the prison imam reported him for “concerning and disruptive behaviour” during Friday prayers. He was also believed to have suffered from mental health issues, with investigators, friends and relatives cited in media in the wake of Saturday’s incident expressing surprise that he was able to get a US visa.
MI5 is now expected to review its file on Akram. The domestic intelligence service is said to have about 3,000 “subjects of interest,” as well as 600 more serious “live investigations” ongoing at any one time, with around 40,000 SoIs closed out over the years.
On Monday, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to provide “full support” to US police and security services in the wake of Saturday’s attack.
After arriving in the US through New York City’s JFK Airport on 2 January and buying a handgun “on the street,” Akram traveled to Texas, staying at local homeless shelters, and eventually making his way to Colleyville – situated within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where he staged the deadly hostage-taking attack on a local synagogue Saturday which cost him his life.
A law enforcement vehicle sits in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 16, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
Synagogue Hostage-Taker Arrived in US Weeks Before Attack, Stayed at Christian Shelter - Reports
01:46 GMT
Akram’s four hostages, including a rabbi, managed to get out unharmed, with the hostage-taker letting one of them go while the three others escaped after throwing a chair at Akram, who was gunned down by FBI Hostage Rescue commandos sent into the synagogue to neutralize him shortly after.
US President Joe Biden called Saturday’s attack an “act of terror” after discussing the incident with the attorney general.
Hostage incident at Texas synagogue - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
Watch Two Hostages Escape Colleyville Synagogue Attacker Minutes Before He Is Shot Dead by Police
16 January, 21:11 GMT
Media reports suggest that Akram was motivated by a desire to secure the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a 49-year-old Pakistani neuroscientist and MIT graduate convicted to 86 years in a Texas prison in 2010 for the attempted murder of US troops in Afghanistan while being held under arrest, in circumstances which her Houston-based lawyers continue to contest. Siddiqui’s lawyers have sought to distance their client from Akram, who was initially misreported to be the woman’s “brother.”
British police announced Monday that they had detained two teenagers in Manchester in connection with the Akram investigation, and reiterated that they are cooperating fully with the US on the matter.
A law enforcement vehicle is seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, U.S. January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
Two Teenagers in Custody in UK in Connection With Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking
Yesterday, 03:39 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:01 GMTUS Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says
17:01 GMTAustralia & NZ Send Warships to Help Tonga as Surveillance Images Show Devastation on Island Nation
16:49 GMTNumber of Cold Weather-Related Deaths in UK Drops by Tens of Thousands Amid 'Warmer Winters'
16:41 GMTRevealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
16:18 GMTUK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads
16:17 GMTIsrael Offers Intelligence & Security Support to UAE Amid Growing 'Strategic Capability' of Houthis
15:59 GMTGerman Finance Minister Says High Energy Prices Major Concern for European Citizens
15:53 GMTMicrosoft Poised to Buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion in Major Push Into Gaming
15:51 GMTBeijing Olympics App Has Security Flaws, Cyber Group Claims
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player