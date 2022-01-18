https://sputniknews.com/20220118/prince-andrew-and-prince-harry-may-be-stripped-of-their-counsellors-of-state-roles-report-says-1092340572.html

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says

Buckingham Palace is considering ways to remove the role of Counsellors of State from Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday, citing palace sources. In addition to that, neither of the royals will receive the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals, the report added. Andrew, 61, and Harry, 37, who are ninth and sixth in line to the throne respectively, are still two of the four Counsellors of State who would be called upon to take the place of the monarch in case she was unable to carry out her duties because of illness or a foreign trip.However, before the dukes are stripped of their roles as counsellors, an Act of Parliament has to be passed first, the paper's palace sources noted. Earlier, both dukes were stripped of their royal patronages and military titles amid Andrew's continuing court battle over sexual abuse allegations put forward against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Harry's decision to leave Britain to settle with his wife Meghan Markle in the United States and be financially independent.

