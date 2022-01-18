Registration was successful!
Poland Wants NATO to Continue Military Drills on Eastern Flank
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has asked NATO to continue military exercises in eastern Europe in response to the Russian-Belarusian drills, the head of the Polish... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
belarus, russia, poland, nato, military drills

21:44 GMT 18.01.2022
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has asked NATO to continue military exercises in eastern Europe in response to the Russian-Belarusian drills, the head of the Polish presidency's National Security Bureau said Tuesday.
"We have been pressing our NATO allies during negotiations to continue the policy of allied exercises," Pawel Soloch told reporters.
The deputy chief of staff of the Belarusian armed forces said that the troops would take part in a snap exercise together with the Russians from February 10-20. Soloch said Poland would not consider curbing military exercises in its territory as long as Russian military activity persisted.
On Monday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus said that it would conduct a surprise inspection of forces and the means of reaction of the Union State together with Russia. According to the Belarusian military, the first stage of the tests will last until February 9 after which the two countries will hold joint military drills that will last from February 10-20, during which the military will practice strengthening sections of the state border.
