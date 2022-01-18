Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/paedo-home-british-royal-residence-in-scotland-vandalised-by-graffiti-1092349152.html
'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti
'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti
A spokesperson for Police Scotland reportedly said that the authorities were notified about the act of vandalism on Sunday and that “enquiries are ongoing." 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
The outer walls of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, were recently spray-painted with “defamatory remarks,” as the Mirror puts it.According to the media outlet, the graffiti in question was spotted last weekend, mere days after a court in the United States ruled that Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) could proceed with legal action against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, with whom she was forced to have sex when she was 17 – allegations that the royal himself has strongly denied.One graffiti appears to be comprised of the words “paedo home,” while the other says “burn Tory scum."Prince Andrew has already been stripped of his royal patronages and military titles, and recent media reports suggest that he may also lose his role as Counsellor of State.
scotland, vandalism, palace, uk

'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti

18:56 GMT 18.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @hugotalks1Graffiti on outer wall of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Graffiti on outer wall of the Palace of Holyroodhouse - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @hugotalks1
Andrei Dergalin
A spokesperson for Police Scotland reportedly said that the authorities were notified about the act of vandalism on Sunday and that “enquiries are ongoing."
The outer walls of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, were recently spray-painted with “defamatory remarks,” as the Mirror puts it.
According to the media outlet, the graffiti in question was spotted last weekend, mere days after a court in the United States ruled that Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) could proceed with legal action against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, with whom she was forced to have sex when she was 17 – allegations that the royal himself has strongly denied.
One graffiti appears to be comprised of the words “paedo home,” while the other says “burn Tory scum."
“Police received a report of vandalism on an external wall at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh which happened between 4 pm on Saturday, 15 January and 8 am on Sunday, 16 January 2022,” a spokesperson for Police Scotland said in a statement shared with the media outlet. “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1071 of 16 January.”
Prince Andrew has already been stripped of his royal patronages and military titles, and recent media reports suggest that he may also lose his role as Counsellor of State.
