'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti

'Paedo Home': British Royal Residence in Scotland Vandalised by Graffiti

A spokesperson for Police Scotland reportedly said that the authorities were notified about the act of vandalism on Sunday and that "enquiries are ongoing."

The outer walls of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, were recently spray-painted with “defamatory remarks,” as the Mirror puts it.According to the media outlet, the graffiti in question was spotted last weekend, mere days after a court in the United States ruled that Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) could proceed with legal action against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, with whom she was forced to have sex when she was 17 – allegations that the royal himself has strongly denied.One graffiti appears to be comprised of the words “paedo home,” while the other says “burn Tory scum."Prince Andrew has already been stripped of his royal patronages and military titles, and recent media reports suggest that he may also lose his role as Counsellor of State.

