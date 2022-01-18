Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/new-european-parliament-president-pledges-to-oppose-those-harming-european-project-1092345043.html
New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday that she will stand firmly against those opposing what... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T14:57+0000
2022-01-18T14:57+0000
european parliament
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345118_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_df17d36ba4b4504aabf30c90e7650cda.jpg
"I will stand against anybody who wants to destroy the European project. They will find me and this house behind them in doing precisely that," Metsola said during a press conference, reaffirming the strong position of the European Parliament against authoritarian regimes, and saying that dictators would not divide Europe.The newly elected president also paid tribute to her deceased predecessor, David Sassoli, to whom she was a vice president, expressing condolences to his family and friends."He was a great European and our thoughts will continue to be with his family and his friends in these difficult times," Metsola added.On 11 January, Sassoli's spokesman announced his death at the cancer centre in the Italian city of Aviano. The late head of the EU legislature was hospitalised on 26 December due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction.Metsola, a Maltese member of the European Parliament from the centre-right European People's Party, was elected to succeed Sassoli on 18 January, becoming the third woman to occupy the high-ranking position.Metsola has also drawn criticism from some of her colleagues for her anti-abortion views, prevalent in Malta, the last EU country where abortion is still illegal. However, since taking office, the newly elected president vowed that her personal views would not contradict the position of the bloc's parliament.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345118_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eb53bc1263e7fd3a57ddf6758b9ce582.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european parliament

New European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'

14:57 GMT 18.01.2022
© PATRICK HERTZOGThe new head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola makes a speech following her election in the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 18, 2022.
The new head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola makes a speech following her election in the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, eastern France on January 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© PATRICK HERTZOG
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Newly elected President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday that she will stand firmly against those opposing what she described as the "European project."
"I will stand against anybody who wants to destroy the European project. They will find me and this house behind them in doing precisely that," Metsola said during a press conference, reaffirming the strong position of the European Parliament against authoritarian regimes, and saying that dictators would not divide Europe.
The newly elected president also paid tribute to her deceased predecessor, David Sassoli, to whom she was a vice president, expressing condolences to his family and friends.
"He was a great European and our thoughts will continue to be with his family and his friends in these difficult times," Metsola added.
On 11 January, Sassoli's spokesman announced his death at the cancer centre in the Italian city of Aviano. The late head of the EU legislature was hospitalised on 26 December due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction.
Metsola, a Maltese member of the European Parliament from the centre-right European People's Party, was elected to succeed Sassoli on 18 January, becoming the third woman to occupy the high-ranking position.
Metsola has also drawn criticism from some of her colleagues for her anti-abortion views, prevalent in Malta, the last EU country where abortion is still illegal. However, since taking office, the newly elected president vowed that her personal views would not contradict the position of the bloc's parliament.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
14:14 GMTFrench Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?