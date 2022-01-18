Netizens Split as GB News to Play National Anthem Daily To Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

https://sputniknews.com/20220118/netizens-split-as-gb-news-to-play-national-anthem--daily-to-celebrate-queens-platinum-jubilee-1092335964.html
To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, GB News has announced it will play the national anthem -God Save The Queen - every single day on both television and radio at 5.59am. starting from 18 January.
To celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
, GB News has announced it will play the national anthem, God Save The Queen, every single day on both television and radio at 5:59am, starting from 18 January.
According to editorial director Michael Booker, the decision is regarded as a “welcome addition” throughout a year which marks 70 years of the British monarch on the throne.
“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely something worth celebrating,” he said.
Booker added that an “uplifting” instrumental version had been selected, which, when aired on television, would be accompanied by footage of beautiful UK scenery.
“We think it’s a lovely way to start the day,” added Michael Booker.
However, on social media the reaction was split, with some applauding the “patriotic” stance adopted by GB News.
Other comments were not that complimentary.
The move from GB News comes after UK ministers backed calls for God Save the Queen to be played more frequently by the BBC and other public broadcasters.
Chris Philp, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, told MPs in the Commons at the start of the year that the “more we hear the national anthem sung, frankly, the better.
The BBC currently plays the national anthem at the end of every day on Radio 4.
Andrew Rosindell, the Tory MP for Romford, said the singing of the national anthem was “something that provides great sense of unity and pride in our nation.”
“So in this year of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, will the minister take steps to encourage public broadcasters to play the national anthem and ensure the BBC restores it at the end of the day’s programming before it switches to News 24?” asked Rosindell.
In response, Nadine Dorries, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, was reportedly heard quipping “fantastic”.
Buckingham Palace has already unveiled the line-up of celebrations scheduled to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
To mark the 95-year old monarch’s 70 years on the throne
, the programme of events shall include a pageant along the Mall, a four-day bank holiday and performances in Windsor Castle.