Netizens Mock PM Modi for Fumbling During World Economic Forum Address as Teleprompter Fails

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fumbling during a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) has triggered mockery among netizens and prompted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, one of his most ardent critics, another opportunity to take a swipe at him. India's PM looked like he was at a loss for words while delivering his address at the WEF event on Monday after his teleprompter apparently stopped functioning.In a video circulated on social media, Modi can be seen looking sideways at his team questioningly, then fumbling with his earpiece. He then looks downcast before recovering his composure and asking if his voice was still being heard properly by participants.Once he was assured that there was nothing wrong with the audio, the Indian Prime Minister asked if his interpreter's voice was clear.The WEF had to stop the broadcast for several minutes before announcing the resumption of Prime Minister Modi's address from the beginning.Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress leader and parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi didn’t miss the chance to mock the Prime Minister on Twitter, saying in Hindi: “Even the teleprompter couldn’t bear so much lie.”Comedian Kunal Kamra also shared the video on Twitter, where he quipped: “Was the preamble of the Constitution running on the teleprompter?”Lampooning Modi, another netizen tweeted in Hindi: “My dear countrymen, this is the reason I didn’t conduct any press conference in the last seven years; because reading without a teleprompter there is a risk of heart attack…! By the way, tell the teleprompter that yesterday I came back alive…!”The hashtag #TeleprompterPM also trended on Twitter, with people questioning Modi's reputation for oratory. The impression that he couldn't continue speaking without the teleprompter even for a few minutes led to some harsh trolling of the Prime Minister.Several Twitter users opted to share an old video clip of Rahul Gandhi where he had claimed Prime Minister Modi couldn't utter a single word without a teleprompter.However, doubts about teleprompter failure gaffe were voiced by several people, including Pratik Sinha and Md Zubair of fact-checking website AltNews. In the video shared by them, technician is heard requesting the Prime Minister to ask if everyone is connected.Sihna also shard the World Economic Forum's version of the Prime Minister's speech.Meanwhile, several Twitter users lent their support to Prime Minister Modi while sharing an old photograph of Rahul Gandhi where the latter can be seen writing a comment in a visitors' book while seeing the text from his mobile phone.One such Twitter user wrote in Hindi: “Making fun of PM Narendra Modi on the basis of the one-sided video shows the narrow-mindedness while he is on the international stage.”He even questioned Rahul Gandhi as he said if this would have come from Congress workers it would have still worked but if their leader does so, people will make fun of him only.Meanwhile, during his special address on Monday at the Davos Agenda summit, Prime Minister Modi outlined the reforms implemented by his administration to address the country's retrospective taxation problem.He also mentioned his government's asset monetisation efforts and large-scale infrastructure projects which are underway in India.

