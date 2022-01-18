https://sputniknews.com/20220118/militants-planning-terrorist-attacks-in-syrian-ports-of-tartus-latakia-russian-military-says-1092352946.html

Militants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports of Tartus, Latakia, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Terrorists from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning, according to the Syrian authorities, terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and... 18.01.2022

"According to information from the Syrian security authorities, sabotage and terrorist groups of radical gangs from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and Latakia," Zhuravlev said.According to Zhuravlev, the movement of units from the air is controlled by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

