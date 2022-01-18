Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/lavrov-russia-reserves-right-to-respond-to-rt-de-oppression-in-germany-1092341623.html
Lavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
Lavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
RT DE launched broadcasting last month and almost immediately faced pressure from Berlin: its YouTube channel was deleted and an investigation into the... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T12:56+0000
2022-01-18T13:30+0000
russia
germany
sergei lavrov
rt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091560948_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_98714e9ebd2224b74d502b5a3920170e.jpg
Moscow does not want to create any obstacles to the work of German journalists in Russia but may be forced to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Moscow on Tuesday. "We expect that Germany ... will nevertheless take measures that will not discriminate against the RT DE channel," Lavrov added.There are reasons to believe that the German authorities are directly related to the oppression of Russia's RT DE broadcaster in Germany, Lavrov went on to say.The Russian Union of Journalists handed over a letter to Baerbock which warns against the politicisation of the work of Russian journalists in Germany. RT launched its 24/7 news service in German last month, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. By that time, RT DE already ranked No. 1 among German-language media platforms by its interactions on Facebook. However, the channel faced pressure from Berlin and its YouTube account was deleted. Apart from this, German authorities launched an investigation into the broadcaster. After the European satellite operator was forced to prevent RT DE from broadcasting, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described it as "persecution of the media" and "informational segregation" and pledged retaliatory measures.
https://sputniknews.com/20220102/russian-ambassador-to-berlin-says-moscow-to-react-to-rt-de-clampdown-1091977004.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091560948_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7d007afc6667f2a9f55becd653c1f13f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, germany, sergei lavrov, rt

Lavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany

12:56 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 13:30 GMT 18.01.2022)
© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANNRT DE studio
RT DE studio - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANN
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
RT DE launched broadcasting last month and almost immediately faced pressure from Berlin: its YouTube channel was deleted and an investigation into the broadcaster was opened by German authorities.
Moscow does not want to create any obstacles to the work of German journalists in Russia but may be forced to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Moscow on Tuesday.
"We expect that Germany ... will nevertheless take measures that will not discriminate against the RT DE channel," Lavrov added.
There are reasons to believe that the German authorities are directly related to the oppression of Russia's RT DE broadcaster in Germany, Lavrov went on to say.
The Russian Union of Journalists handed over a letter to Baerbock which warns against the politicisation of the work of Russian journalists in Germany.
RT logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2022
Russian Ambassador to Berlin Says Moscow to React to RT DE Clampdown
2 January, 11:22 GMT
RT launched its 24/7 news service in German last month, broadcasting live news, talk shows, and documentaries from studios in Moscow and Berlin. By that time, RT DE already ranked No. 1 among German-language media platforms by its interactions on Facebook. However, the channel faced pressure from Berlin and its YouTube account was deleted. Apart from this, German authorities launched an investigation into the broadcaster. After the European satellite operator was forced to prevent RT DE from broadcasting, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described it as "persecution of the media" and "informational segregation" and pledged retaliatory measures.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?
11:50 GMTEarth May Become Similar to Mars as Planet's Interior Cooling 'Faster Than Predicted' - Study
11:37 GMTScientists Find Cure for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Healing Them in Days Instead of Years
11:37 GMT'Great to be the Goalscorer of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo on Winning FIFA's Special Award
11:08 GMTIsrael Knocks Out Simulated Iranian Missile Using Arrow-3 Interceptor
11:04 GMTJapanese PM Kishida Delivers Speech on Second Day of Davos 2022 WEF Virtual Event
10:46 GMTRebel Tories Reportedly Launch ‘Operation Rinka’ to Oust BoJo Amid Partygate Scandal
10:30 GMTEuropean Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President
10:27 GMTKremlin 'Concerned' by 'Extremely Dangerous' Prospect of Delivery of Stingers to Ukraine
10:07 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Speaks on Second Day of 'Davos' Virtual 2022 WEF
10:03 GMTUS Coast Guard Employed Unconvincingly as Proxy For American Naval Presence in the Pacific
09:48 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Stands by His Remarks on Migrants After Fine for Hate Speech
09:37 GMT'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row