Kremlin 'Concerned' by Reports of Delivery of Man-Portable Air Defence Systems to Ukraine

British defence chief Ben Wallace announced Monday that London is supplying Kiev with weapons for "self defence" and small numbers of trainers to teach the... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

Russia is concerned by the "extremely dangerous" statements coming out of London and Washington on the supply of new arms to Ukraine, and believes such steps will only serve to increase regional tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."This is extremely dangerous and does not help reduce tensions," the spokesman added.Fighting Russia to the Last UkrainianPeskov's comments came after a warning from a bipartisan group of US lawmakers Monday that the United States might send Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-air missiles, small arms and boats to Ukraine in the event of a Russian "invasion" of the country."I think Vladimir Putin has made the biggest mistake of his career in underestimating how courageously the people of Ukraine will fight him if he invades," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters following a meeting between his delegation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky."And so our message is: there will be consequences if he chooses to violate the sanctity of this democracy," Senator Amy Klobuchar said."I have to be honest here, Russia has the biggest armed forces in Europe. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and I think it would be false hope to say that the British armed forces would be going unilaterally to Ukraine to join forces alongside Ukrainians in that environment, which is why we are putting all the effort in helping Ukraine help themselves, sanctions packages and diplomatic efforts," Wallace added.The United States and its allies have already delivered billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, with Washington alone contributing about $400 million in 2021 alone. Total US outlays have topped $2.5 billion, and have included 'non-lethal' items, such as Humvees and artillery-locating mobile radar, as well as US-made sniper rifles, and Javelin anti-tank missiles. NATO allies have provided hundreds of millions of dollars more, including Turkish Bayraktar drones, British-made Saxon armoured command centers, Czech 152mm howitzers, and Italian and German engineering and medevac vehicles.

