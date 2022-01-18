Kremlin 'Concerned' by Reports of Delivery of Man-Portable Air Defence Systems to Ukraine
10:27 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 11:02 GMT 18.01.2022)
British defence chief Ben Wallace announced Monday that London is supplying Kiev with weapons for "self defence" and small numbers of trainers to teach the Ukrainian army how to use them. US officials and lawmakers, meanwhile, have warned that they would back a Ukrainian "insurgency" with anti-armour and anti-air weapons if Russia invaded.
Russia is concerned by the "extremely dangerous" statements coming out of London and Washington on the supply of new arms to Ukraine, and believes such steps will only serve to increase regional tensions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said.
"All of this is in line with our concerns in connection to the exploitation of Ukrainian territory by various weapons suppliers, with these weapons often being not just defensive, but offensive in nature. Especially here, as you mention Man-Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) were mention. The flow of MANPADS is a separate issue regulated by international law," Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.
"This is extremely dangerous and does not help reduce tensions," the spokesman added.
Fighting Russia to the Last Ukrainian
Peskov's comments came after a warning from a bipartisan group of US lawmakers Monday that the United States might send Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger anti-air missiles, small arms and boats to Ukraine in the event of a Russian "invasion" of the country.
"I think Vladimir Putin has made the biggest mistake of his career in underestimating how courageously the people of Ukraine will fight him if he invades," Senator Richard Blumenthal told reporters following a meeting between his delegation and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"We will impose crippling economic sanctions, but more important we will give the people of Ukraine the arms, lethal arms they need to defend their lives and livelihoods," the senator said.
"And so our message is: there will be consequences if he chooses to violate the sanctity of this democracy," Senator Amy Klobuchar said.
Also on Monday, British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace told parliament that the UK was already sending Ukraine additional "short range" "light armour defensive" weapons and training for "self-defence" against Russia, plus a "small number" of troops who would provide training to the Ukrainian army in their use.
"I have to be honest here, Russia has the biggest armed forces in Europe. Ukraine is not a member of NATO and I think it would be false hope to say that the British armed forces would be going unilaterally to Ukraine to join forces alongside Ukrainians in that environment, which is why we are putting all the effort in helping Ukraine help themselves, sanctions packages and diplomatic efforts," Wallace added.
The United States and its allies have already delivered billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, with Washington alone contributing about $400 million in 2021 alone. Total US outlays have topped $2.5 billion, and have included 'non-lethal' items, such as Humvees and artillery-locating mobile radar, as well as US-made sniper rifles, and Javelin anti-tank missiles. NATO allies have provided hundreds of millions of dollars more, including Turkish Bayraktar drones, British-made Saxon armoured command centers, Czech 152mm howitzers, and Italian and German engineering and medevac vehicles.