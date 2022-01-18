Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a special address on the second day of the 2022 World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda.The WEF annual summit, which traditionally takes place in January in the resort town of Davos, Switzerland, is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event serves as a platform for world leaders and CEOs to come together and share their views on the present-day challenges facing the world.The leaders of China, India, Japan, Germany, Australia and a number of other countries and international organisations are participating in the virtual "Davos Agenda" discussion being organised by the World Economic Forum (WEF) from 17 to 21 January.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Japanese PM Kishida Delivers Speech on Second Day of Davos 2022 WEF Virtual Event
The World Economic Forum had previously postponed its annual in-person meeting in Davos due to the omicron coronavirus strain. A face-to-face meeting in Switzerland is expected to take place this summer.
