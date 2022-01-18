https://sputniknews.com/20220118/indian-origin-researcher-invents-satellite-free-navigation-system-which-uses-earths-magnetic-field-1092342042.html

Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field

Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth's Magnetic Field

The geomagnetic field is the result of electricity generated by swirling iron present in the Earth's core nearly 2,000 kilometres below the surface. Several... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

An Indian-origin scientist in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed to have invented a navigation system which works entirely using the Earth’s magnetic field.According to a press release, Dubai-based Srivastava, the founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs), has filed a patent for his new technology, christened the New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS).Intqlabs describes itself as a research firm working in the realms of quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.MIMO antennas rely on the use of multiple transmissions and receptors to amplify radio signals and are the mainstay of several technologies such as the third generation (3G) service and WiFi 4.0.Like a conventional GPS system, the NGNSS technology can calculate distance between two places. An NGNSS system is also able to identify remote access point location (remote access is the ability to access a network from a remote location), decode security information, and process heat and noise readings at any given place, the inventor claimed.Intqlabs also says that that device created could also be used for the purposes of magnetic and radio wave analysis.

