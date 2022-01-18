https://sputniknews.com/20220118/indian-origin-researcher-invents-satellite-free-navigation-system-which-uses-earths-magnetic-field-1092342042.html
Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
The geomagnetic field is the result of electricity generated by swirling iron present in the Earth's core nearly 2,000 kilometres below the surface. Several... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
An Indian-origin scientist in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed to have invented a navigation system which works entirely using the Earth's magnetic field.According to a press release, Dubai-based Srivastava, the founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs), has filed a patent for his new technology, christened the New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS).Intqlabs describes itself as a research firm working in the realms of quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.MIMO antennas rely on the use of multiple transmissions and receptors to amplify radio signals and are the mainstay of several technologies such as the third generation (3G) service and WiFi 4.0.Like a conventional GPS system, the NGNSS technology can calculate distance between two places. An NGNSS system is also able to identify remote access point location (remote access is the ability to access a network from a remote location), decode security information, and process heat and noise readings at any given place, the inventor claimed.Intqlabs also says that that device created could also be used for the purposes of magnetic and radio wave analysis.
tech, gravity, science, magnetic field, dubai, uae, earth, compass, gps, india
The geomagnetic field is the result of electricity generated by swirling iron present in the Earth's core nearly 2,000 kilometres below the surface. Several living creatures, such as sharks, sea turtles, whales and birds use the geomagnetic field to plot their migrations, researchers claim.
An Indian-origin scientist in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed to have invented a navigation system which works entirely using the Earth’s magnetic field.
According to a press release, Dubai-based Srivastava, the founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs), has filed a patent for his new technology, christened the New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS).
Intqlabs describes itself as a research firm working in the realms of quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.
The NGNSS technology developed by Srivastava consists of multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) antenna, processors, fluxgate (based on technology used in compasses) as well as other sensors.
MIMO antennas rely on the use of multiple transmissions and receptors to amplify radio signals and are the mainstay of several technologies such as the third generation (3G) service and WiFi 4.0.
Srivastava hails his NGNSS technology for not requiring a constellation of satellites, or a minimum coverage of four satellites, to calculate the exact geographical location of any place like a conventional GPS system.
Like a conventional GPS system, the NGNSS technology can calculate distance between two places. An NGNSS system is also able to identify remote access point location (remote access is the ability to access a network from a remote location), decode security information, and process heat and noise readings at any given place, the inventor claimed.
Unlike a GPS system, the NGNSS technology is more “secure” as the “NGNSS is “not prone to jamming, replay or injection attacks,” the company claims.
Intqlabs also says that that device created could also be used for the purposes of magnetic and radio wave analysis.