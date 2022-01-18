Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/indian-origin-researcher-invents-satellite-free-navigation-system-which-uses-earths-magnetic-field-1092342042.html
Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
The geomagnetic field is the result of electricity generated by swirling iron present in the Earth's core nearly 2,000 kilometres below the surface. Several... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T17:19+0000
2022-01-18T17:19+0000
tech
gravity
science
magnetic field
dubai
uae
earth
compass
gps
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092344278_0:53:960:593_1920x0_80_0_0_92fd9628c56e521fe12b132337cd485f.jpg
An Indian-origin scientist in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed to have invented a navigation system which works entirely using the Earth’s magnetic field.According to a press release, Dubai-based Srivastava, the founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs), has filed a patent for his new technology, christened the New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS).Intqlabs describes itself as a research firm working in the realms of quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.MIMO antennas rely on the use of multiple transmissions and receptors to amplify radio signals and are the mainstay of several technologies such as the third generation (3G) service and WiFi 4.0.Like a conventional GPS system, the NGNSS technology can calculate distance between two places. An NGNSS system is also able to identify remote access point location (remote access is the ability to access a network from a remote location), decode security information, and process heat and noise readings at any given place, the inventor claimed.Intqlabs also says that that device created could also be used for the purposes of magnetic and radio wave analysis.
dubai
uae
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092344278_50:0:910:645_1920x0_80_0_0_4f0fdb7a82fb38b49ac44f4b95944e39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, gravity, science, magnetic field, dubai, uae, earth, compass, gps, india

Indian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field

17:19 GMT 18.01.2022
CC0 / / Earth’s Magnetic Field
Earth’s Magnetic Field - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The geomagnetic field is the result of electricity generated by swirling iron present in the Earth's core nearly 2,000 kilometres below the surface. Several living creatures, such as sharks, sea turtles, whales and birds use the geomagnetic field to plot their migrations, researchers claim.
An Indian-origin scientist in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed to have invented a navigation system which works entirely using the Earth’s magnetic field.
According to a press release, Dubai-based Srivastava, the founder and head of research at Intelligent Quantum Labs (Intqlabs), has filed a patent for his new technology, christened the New Global Navigation Satellite System (NGNSS).
Intqlabs describes itself as a research firm working in the realms of quantum computing, reverse computing, radio and magnetic analysis platforms, and cybersecurity.

The NGNSS technology developed by Srivastava consists of multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) antenna, processors, fluxgate (based on technology used in compasses) as well as other sensors.

MIMO antennas rely on the use of multiple transmissions and receptors to amplify radio signals and are the mainstay of several technologies such as the third generation (3G) service and WiFi 4.0.

Srivastava hails his NGNSS technology for not requiring a constellation of satellites, or a minimum coverage of four satellites, to calculate the exact geographical location of any place like a conventional GPS system.

Like a conventional GPS system, the NGNSS technology can calculate distance between two places. An NGNSS system is also able to identify remote access point location (remote access is the ability to access a network from a remote location), decode security information, and process heat and noise readings at any given place, the inventor claimed.

Unlike a GPS system, the NGNSS technology is more “secure” as the “NGNSS is “not prone to jamming, replay or injection attacks,” the company claims.

Intqlabs also says that that device created could also be used for the purposes of magnetic and radio wave analysis.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTDems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws
18:34 GMTThree Killed as Blast Rocks Indian Navy Destroyer in Mumbai
18:34 GMTFrance Receives Request From Mali to Review Defence Accords
18:27 GMTTonga: Images of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released
17:28 GMTUK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says
17:19 GMTAfghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister
17:19 GMTIndian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
17:01 GMTUS Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says
17:01 GMTAustralia & NZ Send Warships to Help Tonga as Surveillance Images Show Devastation on Island Nation
16:49 GMTNumber of Cold Weather-Related Deaths in UK Drops by Tens of Thousands Amid 'Warmer Winters'
16:41 GMTRevealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
16:18 GMTUK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads
16:17 GMTIsrael Offers Intelligence & Security Support to UAE Amid Growing 'Strategic Capability' of Houthis
15:59 GMTGerman Finance Minister Says High Energy Prices Major Concern for European Citizens
15:53 GMTMicrosoft Poised to Buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion in Major Push Into Gaming
15:51 GMTBeijing Olympics App Has Security Flaws, Cyber Group Claims
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues