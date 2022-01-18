Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/indian-couple-set-to-throw-virtual-wedding-party-1092341082.html
Indian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
Indian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
Various restrictions have been imposed on social gatherings in India in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. The curbs have forced a lot of people to... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T15:38+0000
2022-01-18T15:38+0000
india
marriage
marriage
marriage
india
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345196_5:0:894:500_1920x0_80_0_0_21eda1d1f08cdf4c93a3bb882127ba82.jpg
With COVID restrictions in place, a couple in the Indian state of West Bengal is gearing up to host 450 guests by live-streaming their wedding function. Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das are set to get married on 24 January, but instead of rocking up in person, their guests will use Google Meet to "attend" the wedding ceremony. And, as part of the special occasion, they will be treated to delicious food at their homes using the Zomato online food delivery service. While speaking to the media about his plan to invite guests through Google Meet, Sarkar said: "We were planning to get married for the past one year, but the pandemic became a problem.""We are attempting to ensure the safety of our guests. People have been appreciative in general because we have decided to go about this in a different way,” she added. The couple has even hired a technical expert to ensure that the online wedding goes smoothly.The guests will use Google Meet to view a live telecast of the wedding.The 28-year-old said the idea of a digital wedding came to him when he was hospitalised for four days due to COVID-19 complications.As per the reports published in Indian media, the total number of wedding guests is 450, of which only about 100 to 120 guests will attend the wedding physically.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345196_116:0:783:500_1920x0_80_0_0_43a1c9d0d6299e7116bf3995dafb3346.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, marriage, marriage, marriage, india, coronavirus, covid-19

Indian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party

15:38 GMT 18.01.2022
© Photo : ndtvSandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das
Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© Photo : ndtv
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Various restrictions have been imposed on social gatherings in India in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. The curbs have forced a lot of people to either postpone their weddings or slash the number of guests, however, some innovative couples are turning to the digital world to ensure they celebrate their big day in style.
With COVID restrictions in place, a couple in the Indian state of West Bengal is gearing up to host 450 guests by live-streaming their wedding function.
Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das are set to get married on 24 January, but instead of rocking up in person, their guests will use Google Meet to "attend" the wedding ceremony. And, as part of the special occasion, they will be treated to delicious food at their homes using the Zomato online food delivery service.
While speaking to the media about his plan to invite guests through Google Meet, Sarkar said: "We were planning to get married for the past one year, but the pandemic became a problem."

Talking of her wedding day, Das, the bride-to-be, said: “A lot of people are sceptical regarding the safety concerns at the wedding, so it’s better to have it this way.

"We are attempting to ensure the safety of our guests. People have been appreciative in general because we have decided to go about this in a different way,” she added.
The couple has even hired a technical expert to ensure that the online wedding goes smoothly.
The guests will use Google Meet to view a live telecast of the wedding.
The 28-year-old said the idea of a digital wedding came to him when he was hospitalised for four days due to COVID-19 complications.
As per the reports published in Indian media, the total number of wedding guests is 450, of which only about 100 to 120 guests will attend the wedding physically.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
14:14 GMTFrench Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?