https://sputniknews.com/20220118/indian-couple-set-to-throw-virtual-wedding-party-1092341082.html

Indian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party

Indian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party

Various restrictions have been imposed on social gatherings in India in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. The curbs have forced a lot of people to... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T15:38+0000

2022-01-18T15:38+0000

2022-01-18T15:38+0000

india

marriage

marriage

marriage

india

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092345196_5:0:894:500_1920x0_80_0_0_21eda1d1f08cdf4c93a3bb882127ba82.jpg

With COVID restrictions in place, a couple in the Indian state of West Bengal is gearing up to host 450 guests by live-streaming their wedding function. Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das are set to get married on 24 January, but instead of rocking up in person, their guests will use Google Meet to "attend" the wedding ceremony. And, as part of the special occasion, they will be treated to delicious food at their homes using the Zomato online food delivery service. While speaking to the media about his plan to invite guests through Google Meet, Sarkar said: "We were planning to get married for the past one year, but the pandemic became a problem.""We are attempting to ensure the safety of our guests. People have been appreciative in general because we have decided to go about this in a different way,” she added. The couple has even hired a technical expert to ensure that the online wedding goes smoothly.The guests will use Google Meet to view a live telecast of the wedding.The 28-year-old said the idea of a digital wedding came to him when he was hospitalised for four days due to COVID-19 complications.As per the reports published in Indian media, the total number of wedding guests is 450, of which only about 100 to 120 guests will attend the wedding physically.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, marriage, marriage, marriage, india, coronavirus, covid-19