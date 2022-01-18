https://sputniknews.com/20220118/i-did-nothing-to-upset-him-lewandowski-takes-aim-at-messi-over-fifa-award-snub-1092346502.html

'I Did Nothing to Upset Him': Lewandowski Takes Aim at Messi Over FIFA Award Snub

Messi's praise of Robert Lewandowski during last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony earned him much love from fans, but the Argentine's vote during Monday's FIFA Best... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

Striker Robert Lewandowski has taken aim at seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi after the PSG player decided not to vote for him during FIFA's recent ceremony to pick the best player of the year in Switzerland."Privately, I hope everything was okay. That was his choice, I have to respect that. I don't have to say anything negative or be mad," Lewandowski added.While Lewandowski ended up taking home his second consecutive FIFA The Best Men's Player award, Messi and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah claimed second and third spots, respectively. The winner of the award is selected through votes from four different groups of people: coaches, international captains, media, and fans, with all of them voting for their top-three players. It's no surprise that all eyes are on the votes of international skippers, especially when the likes of Lewandowski (Poland), Messi (Argentina), Salah (Egypt), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) are involved. However, Lewandowski, Messi and Salah's votes were a massive surprise.Lewandowski cast his vote in favour of Chelsea star Jorginho, Messi, and Man United wizard Ronaldo. Salah's three picks were Jorginho followed by Messi and Lewandowski, in that order.But it was Messi's choice of players that sparked criticism on social media, as he neither voted for Lewandowski nor for Salah.

