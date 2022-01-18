Registration was successful!
'I Did Nothing to Upset Him': Lewandowski Takes Aim at Messi Over FIFA Award Snub
Messi's praise of Robert Lewandowski during last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony earned him much love from fans, but the Argentine's vote during Monday's FIFA Best... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
Striker Robert Lewandowski has taken aim at seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi after the PSG player decided not to vote for him during FIFA's recent ceremony to pick the best player of the year in Switzerland."Privately, I hope everything was okay. That was his choice, I have to respect that. I don't have to say anything negative or be mad," Lewandowski added.While Lewandowski ended up taking home his second consecutive FIFA The Best Men's Player award, Messi and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah claimed second and third spots, respectively. The winner of the award is selected through votes from four different groups of people: coaches, international captains, media, and fans, with all of them voting for their top-three players. It's no surprise that all eyes are on the votes of international skippers, especially when the likes of Lewandowski (Poland), Messi (Argentina), Salah (Egypt), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) are involved. However, Lewandowski, Messi and Salah's votes were a massive surprise.Lewandowski cast his vote in favour of Chelsea star Jorginho, Messi, and Man United wizard Ronaldo. Salah's three picks were Jorginho followed by Messi and Lewandowski, in that order.But it was Messi's choice of players that sparked criticism on social media, as he neither voted for Lewandowski nor for Salah.
18:46 GMT 18.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / VALERIANO DI DOMENICOPortraits of final nominees for The Best FIFA Men's player award (From L) Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern Munchen's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi appear on a screen ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 ceremony, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, on December 17, 2020
Portraits of final nominees for The Best FIFA Men's player award (From L) Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Bayern Munchen's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi appear on a screen ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2020 ceremony, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, on December 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / VALERIANO DI DOMENICO
Pawan Atri
Messi's praise of Robert Lewandowski during last year's Ballon d'Or ceremony earned him much love from fans, but the Argentine's vote during Monday's FIFA Best Awards in Zurich has raised eyebrows, with the Pole's admirers questioning his decision not to vote for the Bayern Munich striker.
Striker Robert Lewandowski has taken aim at seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi after the PSG player decided not to vote for him during FIFA's recent ceremony to pick the best player of the year in Switzerland.

"I didn't do anything wrong to make him mad at me – except sporting things," the Warsaw-born footballer said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Privately, I hope everything was okay. That was his choice, I have to respect that. I don't have to say anything negative or be mad," Lewandowski added.
While Lewandowski ended up taking home his second consecutive FIFA The Best Men's Player award, Messi and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah claimed second and third spots, respectively.

The winner of the award is selected through votes from four different groups of people: coaches, international captains, media, and fans, with all of them voting for their top-three players. It's no surprise that all eyes are on the votes of international skippers, especially when the likes of Lewandowski (Poland), Messi (Argentina), Salah (Egypt), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) are involved.

However, Lewandowski, Messi and Salah's votes were a massive surprise.

Lewandowski cast his vote in favour of Chelsea star Jorginho, Messi, and Man United wizard Ronaldo. Salah's three picks were Jorginho followed by Messi and Lewandowski, in that order.

But it was Messi's choice of players that sparked criticism on social media, as he neither voted for Lewandowski nor for Salah.
