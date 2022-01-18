https://sputniknews.com/20220118/houthis-slam-saudi-arabia-uae-for-bombing-residential-areas-in-yemeni-capital-1092344645.html

Houthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital

Houthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital

DOHA (Sputnik) - The human rights ministry of the Houthi movement has condemned Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for bombing residential areas... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T14:41+0000

2022-01-18T14:41+0000

2022-01-18T14:41+0000

yemen

houthis

uae

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092344614_0:136:3159:1913_1920x0_80_0_0_0d716471e90d25a8fccce86003408674.jpg

On Monday evening, the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia announced a campaign in Sanaa in response to Houthi strikes against the UAE."The Arab coalition planes attacked conducted strikes against the Libby residential area in Sanaa. Twenty-three people died. They attacked homes of innocent civilians, [which is] another crime of the Saudi and Emirati regimes, which overwhelms all humanitarian principles and laws," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV channel.The ministry urged humanitarian and human rights organizations to speak up about aggression against Yemen's civilians.According to the broadcaster, five residential buildings were completely demolished and another ten damaged, with people still trapped under rubble.The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has gone on for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the military coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement.

https://sputniknews.com/20211123/saudi-led-coalition-launches-second-round-of-military-strikes-in-yemen---report-1090971667.html

yemen

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yemen, houthis, uae