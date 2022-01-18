Registration was successful!
'Great to be the Goalscorer of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo on Winning FIFA's Special Award
Last year, Ronaldo failed to win the Ballon d'Or, football's greatest individual prize. But 2022 has started on a bright note for the Portuguese superstar as...
Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday received the FIFA Special Award as the sport's global governing body celebrated his historic feat of breaking Iranian Ali Daei's world record of 109 international goals to emerge as the top scorer in men's football.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now extended his goal tally to 115 in 184 appearances for Portugal.Hailing his own achievement, CR7 declared that it was a "dream" to win FIFA's prestigious award."It is a dream. First of all, I have to say thank you to my team-mates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with," Ronaldo said after receiving the award during a glittering ceremony in Zurich. "The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from FIFA - an organisation I respect a lot. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time".The Man United ace had missed the club's last two games, an FA Cup and Premier League tie - both against Aston Villa, with a hip issue.But the 36-year-old superstar will be back in action for United's next match against Brentford on Wednesday.United are currently seventh in the Premier League charts with 32 points while defending champions Manchester City occupy the top spot with 56.
11:37 GMT 18.01.2022
Last year, Ronaldo failed to win the Ballon d'Or, football's greatest individual prize. But 2022 has started on a bright note for the Portuguese superstar as FIFA honoured him in a special ceremony for becoming the leading goal scorer in international football.
Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday received the FIFA Special Award as the sport's global governing body celebrated his historic feat of breaking Iranian Ali Daei's world record of 109 international goals to emerge as the top scorer in men's football.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now extended his goal tally to 115 in 184 appearances for Portugal.
Hailing his own achievement, CR7 declared that it was a "dream" to win FIFA's prestigious award.
"It is a dream. First of all, I have to say thank you to my team-mates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with," Ronaldo said after receiving the award during a glittering ceremony in Zurich. "The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from FIFA - an organisation I respect a lot. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time".
The Man United ace had missed the club's last two games, an FA Cup and Premier League tie - both against Aston Villa, with a hip issue.
But the 36-year-old superstar will be back in action for United's next match against Brentford on Wednesday.
United are currently seventh in the Premier League charts with 32 points while defending champions Manchester City occupy the top spot with 56.
