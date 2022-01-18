https://sputniknews.com/20220118/great-to-be-the-goalscorer-of-all-time-cristiano-ronaldo-on-winning-fifas-special-award-1092335699.html

'Great to be the Goalscorer of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo on Winning FIFA's Special Award

'Great to be the Goalscorer of All Time': Cristiano Ronaldo on Winning FIFA's Special Award

Last year, Ronaldo failed to win the Ballon d'Or, football's greatest individual prize. But 2022 has started on a bright note for the Portuguese superstar as... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T11:37+0000

2022-01-18T11:37+0000

2022-01-18T11:37+0000

football

football

portugal

fifa

sport

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

sport

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092339182_33:235:3066:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_531b8c191785dc7463e1814dfeaf4e32.jpg

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday received the FIFA Special Award as the sport's global governing body celebrated his historic feat of breaking Iranian Ali Daei's world record of 109 international goals to emerge as the top scorer in men's football.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has now extended his goal tally to 115 in 184 appearances for Portugal.Hailing his own achievement, CR7 declared that it was a "dream" to win FIFA's prestigious award."It is a dream. First of all, I have to say thank you to my team-mates in the national team in the last 20 years that I used to play with," Ronaldo said after receiving the award during a glittering ceremony in Zurich. "The record was 109, right? So six ahead. I am so proud. It is a special award from FIFA - an organisation I respect a lot. I also have to thank my family. Soon I will be a father again. I am proud. It is great to be the goalscorer of all time".The Man United ace had missed the club's last two games, an FA Cup and Premier League tie - both against Aston Villa, with a hip issue.But the 36-year-old superstar will be back in action for United's next match against Brentford on Wednesday.United are currently seventh in the Premier League charts with 32 points while defending champions Manchester City occupy the top spot with 56.

portugal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, portugal, fifa, sport, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, sport, ballon d'or, award, goal, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, football star