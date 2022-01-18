https://sputniknews.com/20220118/ghislaine-maxwell-agrees-to-unsealing-of-names-of-john-does-involved-in-sex-trafficking-schemes-1092334308.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Agrees to Unsealing of Names of 'John Does' Involved in 'Sex Trafficking Schemes'

Ghislaine Maxwell Agrees to Unsealing of Names of 'John Does' Involved in 'Sex Trafficking Schemes'

Jeffrey Epstein’s former “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, is no longer fighting to keep secret the names of eight people featured in a settled civil lawsuit as having partaken in the duo’s sex trafficking schemes.

2022-01-18T07:01+0000

2022-01-18T07:01+0000

2022-01-18T07:01+0000

us

ghislaine maxwell

prince andrew

jeffrey epstein

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083400569_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_f57de87e6069e6fdc383f94575eb1286.jpg

Jeffrey Epstein’s former “pimp”, Ghislaine Maxwell, is no longer fighting to keep secret the names of eight people featured in a settled civil lawsuit as having partaken in the duo’s sex trafficking schemes, according to court papers.A lawyer for Maxwell stated in a letter to federal Judge Loretta Preska this week that the disgraced British socialite would no longer object to the unsealing of identities of the “John Does”.Epstein “victim” Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) had been long seeking to reveal the names of several "John Does" who purportedly had sex with young women procured for them by Maxwell and the late billionaire pedophile. The individuals in question are all linked to a 2015 defamation case brought by Giuffre, who claimed Epstein, with Maxwell’s assistance, sexually abused her while she was a minor. The case was settled in 2017.Previously, Maxwell, through her attorneys, had objected to the unsealing of the identities of the individuals known in court papers as "Does 17, 53, 54, 55, 56, 73, 93, and 151."On 12 January Sigrid McCawley, an attorney for Giuffre, had filed a brief, inquiring about Maxwell’s previous objections on the issue, according to the Independent.Maxwell’s attorney Laura Menninger, in her letter to Judge Loretta Preska, said her client no longer wanted to pursue the objections.Furthermore, she added that seven of those eight individuals had already submitted objections through their own attorneys.Maxwell, accordingly, “leaves it to this Court to conduct the appropriate review consistent with the Order and Protocol for Unsealing Decided Motions", concluded Menninger.Now, New York federal court Judge Loretta Preska is to consider the arguments set forth by each of the anonymous "John Does", which have been made in court filings.A review of court filings cited by MailOnline showed that six of the "John Does" have objected to making their identities public to avoid "annoyance and embarrassment".There has not been any clarification if any one of the “John Does” is Prince Andrew.In August 2021 Virginia Giuffre filed a civil case in New York under the state's Child Victims Act alleging that the Duke of York sexually abused her when she was 17 in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands. According to Giuffre, she was brought there by Jeffrey Epstein and his "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell. The prince has repeatedly denied the allegations.The decision by Maxwell's legal team to drop the fight against the unsealing of names was taken on the same day that a federal judge denied Prince Andrew's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit from Giuffre.60-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on 29 December of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier between 1994 and 2004 at his various properties. She is now facing sentencing on 28 June, with the prospect of spending up to 60 years in a US jail.Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls. While denying all charges and awaiting trial, the tycoon was found dead in his New York federal jail cell in 2019, with his death being ruled a suicide.

https://sputniknews.com/20220116/prince-andrews-accuser-vows-to-destroy-him-and-leave-him-broke-because-of-his-arrogance-media-says-1092292157.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/us-judge-sets-sentencing-of-epstein-associate-ghislaine-maxwell-for-june-28--1092268512.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein