Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/french-education-minister-criticised-for-performing-duties-on-ibiza-urged-to-step-down-1092343930.html
French Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
French Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
PARIS (Sputnik) – French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has been targeted by opposition with calls for him to resign from his post over a controversy... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T14:14+0000
2022-01-18T14:14+0000
france
minister
education
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092343904_0:99:3071:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_020901b3b6757c63bc7c29933b29888f.jpg
Blanquer came under fire from a number of opposition politicians after the MediaPart news outlet reported that the minister introduced the controversial health protocol in schools from Ibiza right before it came into effect on 3 January.“All this agitation and these [COVID-19] restrictions have no health but political basis. The casualness of Jean-Michel Blanquer, who dictates an infernal protocol to teachers and parents of students from his vacation in Ibiza, proves it,” Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party and a 2022 presidential hopeful, tweeted on Tuesday.Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate from Europe Ecology – The Greens, called on Blanquer to step down for "neglect and irresponsibility."“Instead of preparing with teachers and parents of students for a return to school under Covid, the minister organized a media stunt with his feet in the sand. This level of neglect and irresponsibility is not acceptable. I again call for the resignation of @jmblanquer,” Jadot tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday.Florian Philippot, a presidential candidate and the leader of The Patriots euroskeptic party, criticized the COVID-19 policies of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron's government at home in France, saying Blanquer deserves to tender "immediate resignation" for escaping to Ibiza.“The macronists are putting the French people through hell, especially children at school, and we learn this evening that the Minister of National Education JM #Blanquer has been managing all this from #Ibiza?! Immediate resignation!” Philippot tweeted.Several other opposition politicians also made similar statements on the matter.On 13 January, a nationwide strike of teachers protesting the constantly amended health protocol in schools took place. Some demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Blanquer. Earlier this week, teacher unions called for another manifestation against the government’s poor management of the coronavirus crisis in schools.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092343904_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0636509c5dba36800e660c2d21b9aa51.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, minister, education

French Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down

14:14 GMT 18.01.2022
© LUDOVIC MARINIn this file photo taken on December 03, 2021 Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is seen during a visit at Jules Ferry elementary school in Ormesson-sur-Marne, near Paris.
In this file photo taken on December 03, 2021 Education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is seen during a visit at Jules Ferry elementary school in Ormesson-sur-Marne, near Paris. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
PARIS (Sputnik) – French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has been targeted by opposition with calls for him to resign from his post over a controversy surrounding the new health protocol in schools which he is believed to have presented to the French public while vacationing on the Spanish island of Ibiza.
Blanquer came under fire from a number of opposition politicians after the MediaPart news outlet reported that the minister introduced the controversial health protocol in schools from Ibiza right before it came into effect on 3 January.
“All this agitation and these [COVID-19] restrictions have no health but political basis. The casualness of Jean-Michel Blanquer, who dictates an infernal protocol to teachers and parents of students from his vacation in Ibiza, proves it,” Marine Le Pen, leader of the National Rally party and a 2022 presidential hopeful, tweeted on Tuesday.
Yannick Jadot, a presidential candidate from Europe Ecology – The Greens, called on Blanquer to step down for "neglect and irresponsibility."
“Instead of preparing with teachers and parents of students for a return to school under Covid, the minister organized a media stunt with his feet in the sand. This level of neglect and irresponsibility is not acceptable. I again call for the resignation of @jmblanquer,” Jadot tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday.
Florian Philippot, a presidential candidate and the leader of The Patriots euroskeptic party, criticized the COVID-19 policies of incumbent President Emmanuel Macron's government at home in France, saying Blanquer deserves to tender "immediate resignation" for escaping to Ibiza.
“The macronists are putting the French people through hell, especially children at school, and we learn this evening that the Minister of National Education JM #Blanquer has been managing all this from #Ibiza?! Immediate resignation!” Philippot tweeted.
Several other opposition politicians also made similar statements on the matter.
On 13 January, a nationwide strike of teachers protesting the constantly amended health protocol in schools took place. Some demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Blanquer. Earlier this week, teacher unions called for another manifestation against the government’s poor management of the coronavirus crisis in schools.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues
14:57 GMTNew European Parliament President Pledges to Oppose Those Harming 'European Project'
14:49 GMTMeta Says Facebook Page of Russian Arms Control Delegation Was Disabled in Error
14:45 GMTNovak Djokovic's Woes Continue as US Open Set to Become 3rd Grand Slam to Bar Unvaccinated Players
14:41 GMTHouthis Slam Saudi Arabia, UAE for Bombing Residential Areas in Yemeni Capital
14:36 GMTPrince Andrew and Prince Harry May Be Stripped Of Their Counsellors of State Roles, Report Says
14:29 GMTUS Imperialism and European Vassals are Real Enemies of Europe
14:14 GMTCheck Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
14:14 GMTFrench Education Minister Criticised for Performing Duties on Ibiza, Urged to Step Down
13:40 GMTVideo: Raging Elephant Flips Family in Their SUV During African Safari Tour
13:36 GMTBerlin Could Halt Nord Stream 2 if Russia Attacks Ukraine, German Chancellor Says
13:10 GMTMoscow Debunks US Media Report on ‘Slow Evacuation’ of Russian Embassy in Kiev
13:08 GMTBritney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
12:56 GMTLavrov: Russia Reserves Right to Respond to RT DE Oppression in Germany
12:40 GMT‘God, Why Did I Get Married?!’ Watch Indian Woman's First Paragliding Experience Go Wrong
12:07 GMTElvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
12:00 GMTRussia-US Security Talks: Is Ukraine Vital for NATO?