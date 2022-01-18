Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/european-parliaments-vice-president-metsola-elected-as-president-1092337384.html
European Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President
European Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - First Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has been elected by absolute majority as the new president of the EU body... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T10:30+0000
2022-01-18T10:30+0000
european parliament
president
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092337433_0:718:2047:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_e381209fd1b74fe4f2eac44912e7bb61.jpg
Out of 690 lawmakers, 458 voted for her candidacy.Metsola has become the first woman to head the EU parliament since 1999. She has succeeded David Sassoli, an Italian politician and journalist who served as the president of the European Parliament from 3 July 2019 until his death on 11 January 2022.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/12/1092337433_0:526:2047:2061_1920x0_80_0_0_9dc149d768c5e353471254db408ef361.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
european parliament, president

European Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President

10:30 GMT 18.01.2022
© PATRICK HERTZOGEuropean parliament's acting speaker, Maltese politician Roberta Metsola, addresses the European Parliament during a plenary session to elect its new president in Strasbourg on 18 January 2022.
European parliament's acting speaker, Maltese politician Roberta Metsola, addresses the European Parliament during a plenary session to elect its new president in Strasbourg on 18 January 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© PATRICK HERTZOG
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - First Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has been elected by absolute majority as the new president of the EU body in the first round, according to the election results released on Tuesday.
Out of 690 lawmakers, 458 voted for her candidacy.
Metsola has become the first woman to head the EU parliament since 1999. She has succeeded David Sassoli, an Italian politician and journalist who served as the president of the European Parliament from 3 July 2019 until his death on 11 January 2022.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:04 GMTJapanese PM Kishida Delivers Speech on Second Day of Davos 2022 WEF Virtual Event
10:46 GMTRebel Tories Reportedly Launch ‘Operation Rinka’ to Oust BoJo Amid Partygate Scandal
10:30 GMTEuropean Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President
10:27 GMTKremlin 'Concerned' by Reports of Delivery of Man-Portable Air Defence Systems to Ukraine
10:07 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Bennett Speaks on Second Day of 'Davos' Virtual 2022 WEF
10:03 GMTUS Coast Guard Employed Unconvincingly as Proxy For American Naval Presence in the Pacific
09:48 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Stands by His Remarks on Migrants After Fine for Hate Speech
09:37 GMT'I Can Kill Prime Minister Modi': Maharashtra State Congress Chief's Comment Sparks Row
09:12 GMTNetizens Mock PM Modi for Fumbling During World Economic Forum Address as Teleprompter Fails
09:01 GMTNetizens Split as GB News to Play National Anthem Daily To Celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
08:06 GMT‘Ready to Indoctrinate’: Dems Panned For Saying Kids Are Taught What Society 'Needs Them to Know'
07:11 GMTAlmost 150,000 Children in India Lost Parents During COVID-19 Pandemic, Child Rights Watchdog Says
07:01 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Agrees to Unsealing of Names of 'John Does' Involved in 'Sex Trafficking Schemes'
06:46 GMTSweden Re-Establishes Yet Another Cold War-Era Regiment
05:38 GMTSweden Launches 'Drone Hunt' as More Objects Sighted Over Country's Nuclear Power Plants
05:26 GMTDominic Cummings Ready to ‘Swear Under Oath’ BoJo 'Lied' About No 10 Lockdown-Busting 'Boozy Party'
05:24 GMTAs Netanyahu is Discussing a Plea Bargain, Tweeps Are Divided Over The Potential Agreement
05:12 GMTBreivik: Worst Mass Killer in Modern Norwegian History Pushing for Parole After 10 Years in Jail
04:20 GMTOver 40% of Finnish Population Against NATO Membership, Poll Shows
04:19 GMTBiden Spent About 28% of His First Year as President in Delaware, Report Suggests