European Parliament’s Vice President Metsola Elected as President

European Parliament's Vice President Metsola Elected as President

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - First Vice-President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola has been elected by absolute majority as the new president of the EU body... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

Out of 690 lawmakers, 458 voted for her candidacy.Metsola has become the first woman to head the EU parliament since 1999. She has succeeded David Sassoli, an Italian politician and journalist who served as the president of the European Parliament from 3 July 2019 until his death on 11 January 2022.

