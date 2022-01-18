https://sputniknews.com/20220118/elvis-presley-dancing-to-punjabi-song-in-viral-clip-rocks-india-1092337573.html

Elvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India

What if the late American singer Elvis Presley aka 'King of Rock and Roll' had been Punjabi? A recent mashup viral video of Presley grooving to a Punjabi song... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

A 2.18-minute mash-up clip of Elvis Presley dancing to a Punjabi song, 'Aaja Ni Aaja' by singer Hardeep Singh, is giving netizens a heavy dose of entertainment, leaving thousands of viewers delighted.The mash-up was shared on Twitter by Indian-born American lawyer Preet Bharara, who wrote: "This is the most brilliant thing on the internet right now."Netizens couldn't resist taking to the comment section, reacting to it and lauding the editor for making a perfect sync of Presley's dance video from his song 'Jailhouse Rock' and the Punjabi tune 'Aaja Ni Aaja'.With over 665,000 views and 3,200 likes, the mash-up video has gone viral as netizens play it on loop. Another Twitter user shared an old mash-up clip of K-pop band BTS matching their dance steps to the foot-tapping Bollywood song 'Chunari Chunari' featuring Indian superstar Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen from the movie 'Biwi No 1'.

