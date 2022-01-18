Registration was successful!
Elvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
Elvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India
What if the late American singer Elvis Presley aka 'King of Rock and Roll' had been Punjabi? A recent mashup viral video of Presley grooving to a Punjabi song... 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
A 2.18-minute mash-up clip of Elvis Presley dancing to a Punjabi song, 'Aaja Ni Aaja' by singer Hardeep Singh, is giving netizens a heavy dose of entertainment, leaving thousands of viewers delighted.The mash-up was shared on Twitter by Indian-born American lawyer Preet Bharara, who wrote: "This is the most brilliant thing on the internet right now."Netizens couldn't resist taking to the comment section, reacting to it and lauding the editor for making a perfect sync of Presley's dance video from his song 'Jailhouse Rock' and the Punjabi tune 'Aaja Ni Aaja'.With over 665,000 views and 3,200 likes, the mash-up video has gone viral as netizens play it on loop. Another Twitter user shared an old mash-up clip of K-pop band BTS matching their dance steps to the foot-tapping Bollywood song 'Chunari Chunari' featuring Indian superstar Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen from the movie 'Biwi No 1'.
Elvis Presley 'Dancing to Punjabi Song' in Viral Clip Rocks India

12:07 GMT 18.01.2022 (Updated: 12:08 GMT 18.01.2022)
What if the late American singer Elvis Presley aka 'King of Rock and Roll' had been Punjabi? A recent mashup viral video of Presley grooving to a Punjabi song has delighted Indian fans of the King of Rock and Roll.
A 2.18-minute mash-up clip of Elvis Presley dancing to a Punjabi song, 'Aaja Ni Aaja' by singer Hardeep Singh, is giving netizens a heavy dose of entertainment, leaving thousands of viewers delighted.
The mash-up was shared on Twitter by Indian-born American lawyer Preet Bharara, who wrote: "This is the most brilliant thing on the internet right now."
Netizens couldn't resist taking to the comment section, reacting to it and lauding the editor for making a perfect sync of Presley's dance video from his song 'Jailhouse Rock' and the Punjabi tune 'Aaja Ni Aaja'.
With over 665,000 views and 3,200 likes, the mash-up video has gone viral as netizens play it on loop.
Another Twitter user shared an old mash-up clip of K-pop band BTS matching their dance steps to the foot-tapping Bollywood song 'Chunari Chunari' featuring Indian superstar Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen from the movie 'Biwi No 1'.
© 2022 Sputnik.
