Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220118/dems-take-pains-to-pass-voting-rights-bill-as-gop-doubles-down-on-id-laws-1092348719.html
Dems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws
Dems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws
Democratic senators have brought "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act" to the upper chamber's floor, while Republican legislatures are continuing to implement ID laws nation-wide.
2022-01-18T18:34+0000
2022-01-18T18:34+0000
us senate
election
chuck schumer
news
world
us
voting rights act
voter id laws
us midterm elections
2024 us presidential elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104720/53/1047205363_0:183:3500:2152_1920x0_80_0_0_bac7ea55dd71735f55e7127280bdc7c3.jpg
The Democratic Party's recent effort to pass voting rights legislation in the US Senate is all but doomed, according to the New York Times. Firstly, there are no doubts that GOP senators would block it again; secondly, two Democratic senators have refused to deprive their Republican counterparts of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to override in order to advance most legislation in the chamber. The upper chamber is evenly split and it's virtually impossible for Democrats to get ten extra votes to pass the bill given the GOP's opposition.Republican senators have previously denounced the Dems' voting rights initiatives as "Democratic" and "federal" takeover and argued that loosened ID rules, enhanced voting by mail, automatic and same-day registration would lead to nothing short of massive election fraud.Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened GOP senators with changing the upper chamber's rules and weakening the filibuster. However, Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that they would not support undermining the filibuster to pass legislation no matter what.To avoid an initial filibuster and bring the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act directly to the Senate floor and avoid an initial filibuster the Dems resorted to an unusual manoeuvre. They transformed a bipartisan NASA leasing bill HR 5746, which already passed the House and Senate and was returned to the lower chamber with a couple of amendments, into voting rights legislation called "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act." According to SpaceNews, the move "effectively sacrificed the NASA portions of the bill."Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), chair of the House Science Committee’s space subcommittee, who introduced the original version of HR 5746, reconciled with the changes announcing that he "would be honoured to make this unexpected contribution to the cause of protecting our democracy."Lucas lamented the fact that the Dems have killed the bipartisan efforts to extend NASA’s authority to "lease out underutilised property and save taxpayer money" by changing initial legislation.The new "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act" dubbed by the GOP as "Fake NASA Bill" was passed in the House on 13 January by 220 to 203 votes on strict party lines.GOP Continue to Implement ID Laws Across NationWhile the Dems are trying to nationalise their version of election rules, Republicans are racing against the clock to strengthen ID laws across the country. So-called "election integrity reforms" gained steam in GOP-controlled states following the disputed 2020 presidential election which is believed to be rigged by a whopping two-thirds of Republicans, according to various polls. According to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states passed 33 voting laws bolstering ID rules.The Heritage Foundation, a US conservative think tank based in Washington, DC published an Election Integrity Scorecard of 50 states and the District of Columbia on their election laws earlier this month. The chart focuses on US states' voter ID implementation; the accuracy of voter registration lists; absentee ballot management; vote harvesting restrictions; access of poll watchers; verification of citizenship; identification for voter assistance; vote counting practices; election litigation procedures; restriction of same-day registration; restriction of automatic registration; restriction of private funding of election officials or government agencies.The top five of the think tank's scorecard includes Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida; while Texas is ranked sixth. The five states with the lowest scores in terms of election integrity are Hawaii, Nevada, California, Oregon, and Vermont.Despite the Arizona state Senate taking efforts to improve voting integrity and auditing the 2020 election in Maricopa County, the Grand Canyon state still has significant room for improvement regarding voter ID implementation and the accuracy of voter registration lists," remarks Just the News, commenting on the Heritage Foundation's chart. Moreover, even though Georgia – which enacted its election integrity bill in March 2021 – is ranked No. 1, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the John Solomon Reports podcast in January that he's considering closing a loophole allowing non-citizen voting.In a preamble to its scorecard, the Heritage Foundation emphasises the necessity to defend the right to vote and cites the US Supreme Court as stating in 2008 that "flagrant examples of [election] fraud" "demonstrate… that it could affect the outcome of a close election."In 2012 a Pew Research survey examining the states' voter registration systems found that: approximately 24 million voter registrations were either no longer valid or significantly inaccurate; over 1.8 million deceased individuals were listed as voters; roughly 2.75 million individuals were registered in more than one state. In 2017, the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) found that thousands of votes cast in the 2016 election were illegal duplicate votes. In 2020, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) released a report examining the US voting system, which was eloquently titled "Critical Condition: American Voter Rolls Filled with Errors, Dead Voters, and Duplicate Registrations."Americans conservatives are trying to make case for the necessity to tighten election rules, which comes in direct contradiction with the Democratic Party's recent effort to expand the nation's voting rights. Meanwhile, US trust in elections is declining, according to the latest Pew Research study and the ABC/Ipsos poll. Just 20 percent of Americans say that they are "very confident" in US election integrity.
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/partisan-fight-intensifies-as-voting-rights-bill-in-hot-water-in-us-senate-yetagain-1092209922.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/its-now-or-never-whats-behind-dems-push-for-changing-senate-rules--passing-voting-rights-bills-1092109670.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220103/texas-2020-election-audit-found-about-12000-potential-non-citizens-suspected-of-registering-to-vote-1091998554.html
https://sputniknews.com/20201122/politburo-are-dems-striving-to-win-it-all--turn-us-political-landscape-into-one-party-system-1081242712.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/arizona-audit-how-partisan-divisions-upend-us-ability-to-sell-its-image-as-city-on-hill-to-world-1089900845.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104720/53/1047205363_194:0:3307:2335_1920x0_80_0_0_4a8dbcd1a796c74c7f6af7a6c6c2c7f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us senate, election, chuck schumer, news, world, us, voting rights act, voter id laws, us midterm elections, 2024 us presidential elections, us election 2020, filibuster

Dems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws

18:34 GMT 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / Bria WebbA girl waits in line as voters line up with their ballots at a polling station on election day in Harlem, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016
A girl waits in line as voters line up with their ballots at a polling station on election day in Harlem, New York, U.S., November 8, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2022
© REUTERS / Bria Webb
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Senate will debate the Democratic-sponsored legislation that combines two voting rights bills – the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – starting from 18 January. If the Dems find a way to pass the legislation, it would upend the ID laws implementation by GOP-controlled states nationwide.
The Democratic Party's recent effort to pass voting rights legislation in the US Senate is all but doomed, according to the New York Times. Firstly, there are no doubts that GOP senators would block it again; secondly, two Democratic senators have refused to deprive their Republican counterparts of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to override in order to advance most legislation in the chamber. The upper chamber is evenly split and it's virtually impossible for Democrats to get ten extra votes to pass the bill given the GOP's opposition.
Republican senators have previously denounced the Dems' voting rights initiatives as "Democratic" and "federal" takeover and argued that loosened ID rules, enhanced voting by mail, automatic and same-day registration would lead to nothing short of massive election fraud.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., pauses during a news conference with other Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
Partisan Fight Intensifies as Voting Rights Bill in Hot Water in US Senate Yet Again
12 January, 16:44 GMT
Earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened GOP senators with changing the upper chamber's rules and weakening the filibuster. However, Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced that they would not support undermining the filibuster to pass legislation no matter what.
To avoid an initial filibuster and bring the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act directly to the Senate floor and avoid an initial filibuster the Dems resorted to an unusual manoeuvre. They transformed a bipartisan NASA leasing bill HR 5746, which already passed the House and Senate and was returned to the lower chamber with a couple of amendments, into voting rights legislation called "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act." According to SpaceNews, the move "effectively sacrificed the NASA portions of the bill."
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speak after US President Donald Trump agreed to a deal to end the partial government shutdown on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
It's Now or Never: What's Behind Dems' Push for Changing Senate Rules & Passing Voting Rights Bills?
8 January, 10:41 GMT
Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), chair of the House Science Committee’s space subcommittee, who introduced the original version of HR 5746, reconciled with the changes announcing that he "would be honoured to make this unexpected contribution to the cause of protecting our democracy."
Republican lawmakers subjected the Democratic Party's move to harsh criticism: "The majority has taken a practical, bipartisan bill and gutted it, inserting 735 pages of unrelated legislation and forcing the House to vote on it barely 12 hours after the text was released," said Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), ranking member of the House Science Committee, in an official statement.
Lucas lamented the fact that the Dems have killed the bipartisan efforts to extend NASA’s authority to "lease out underutilised property and save taxpayer money" by changing initial legislation.
The new "Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act" dubbed by the GOP as "Fake NASA Bill" was passed in the House on 13 January by 220 to 203 votes on strict party lines.
Voters cast their ballots in US presidential election on 3 November 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2022
Texas 2020 Election Audit Found About 12,000 Potential Non-Citizens Suspected of Registering to Vote
3 January, 16:02 GMT

GOP Continue to Implement ID Laws Across Nation

While the Dems are trying to nationalise their version of election rules, Republicans are racing against the clock to strengthen ID laws across the country. So-called "election integrity reforms" gained steam in GOP-controlled states following the disputed 2020 presidential election which is believed to be rigged by a whopping two-thirds of Republicans, according to various polls. According to New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, 19 states passed 33 voting laws bolstering ID rules.
The Heritage Foundation, a US conservative think tank based in Washington, DC published an Election Integrity Scorecard of 50 states and the District of Columbia on their election laws earlier this month. The chart focuses on US states' voter ID implementation; the accuracy of voter registration lists; absentee ballot management; vote harvesting restrictions; access of poll watchers; verification of citizenship; identification for voter assistance; vote counting practices; election litigation procedures; restriction of same-day registration; restriction of automatic registration; restriction of private funding of election officials or government agencies.
Vice President Joe Biden, left, laughs with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.11.2020
Politburo: Are Dems Striving to 'Win It All' & Turn US Political Landscape Into 'One-Party System'?
22 November 2020, 15:00 GMT
The top five of the think tank's scorecard includes Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Florida; while Texas is ranked sixth. The five states with the lowest scores in terms of election integrity are Hawaii, Nevada, California, Oregon, and Vermont.
Despite the Arizona state Senate taking efforts to improve voting integrity and auditing the 2020 election in Maricopa County, the Grand Canyon state still has significant room for improvement regarding voter ID implementation and the accuracy of voter registration lists," remarks Just the News, commenting on the Heritage Foundation's chart. Moreover, even though Georgia – which enacted its election integrity bill in March 2021 – is ranked No. 1, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the John Solomon Reports podcast in January that he's considering closing a loophole allowing non-citizen voting.
In a preamble to its scorecard, the Heritage Foundation emphasises the necessity to defend the right to vote and cites the US Supreme Court as stating in 2008 that "flagrant examples of [election] fraud" "demonstrate… that it could affect the outcome of a close election."
In this May 4, 2017, file photo, the U.S. flag flies in front of the Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Arizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
13 October 2021, 18:59 GMT
In 2012 a Pew Research survey examining the states' voter registration systems found that: approximately 24 million voter registrations were either no longer valid or significantly inaccurate; over 1.8 million deceased individuals were listed as voters; roughly 2.75 million individuals were registered in more than one state. In 2017, the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) found that thousands of votes cast in the 2016 election were illegal duplicate votes. In 2020, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) released a report examining the US voting system, which was eloquently titled "Critical Condition: American Voter Rolls Filled with Errors, Dead Voters, and Duplicate Registrations."
Americans conservatives are trying to make case for the necessity to tighten election rules, which comes in direct contradiction with the Democratic Party's recent effort to expand the nation's voting rights. Meanwhile, US trust in elections is declining, according to the latest Pew Research study and the ABC/Ipsos poll. Just 20 percent of Americans say that they are "very confident" in US election integrity.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:34 GMTDems Take Pains to Pass Voting Rights Bill as GOP Doubles Down on ID Laws
18:34 GMTThree Killed as Blast Rocks Indian Navy Destroyer in Mumbai
18:34 GMTFrance Receives Request From Mali to Review Defence Accords
18:27 GMTImages of Devastating Aftermath of Tsunami Caused by Volcanic Eruption Released by Tongan Gov't
17:28 GMTUK Senior Gov't Official Gray to Talk to Cummings About Lockdown Parties, Report Says
17:19 GMTAfghan Ambassadors Reportedly Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister
17:19 GMTIndian-Origin Researcher Invents Satellite-Free Navigation System Which Uses Earth’s Magnetic Field
17:01 GMTUS Will Provide Ukraine With Even More 'Defensive Material' if Situation Escalates, State Dept Says
17:01 GMTAustralia & NZ Send Warships to Help Tonga as Surveillance Images Show Devastation on Island Nation
16:49 GMTNumber of Cold Weather-Related Deaths in UK Drops by Tens of Thousands Amid 'Warmer Winters'
16:41 GMTRevealed: Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taker 'Was Probed But Cleared by MI5'
16:18 GMTUK to Crack Down on Misleading Cryptocurrency Ads
16:17 GMTIsrael Offers Intelligence & Security Support to UAE Amid Growing 'Strategic Capability' of Houthis
15:59 GMTGerman Finance Minister Says High Energy Prices Major Concern for European Citizens
15:53 GMTMicrosoft Poised to Buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 Billion in Major Push Into Gaming
15:51 GMTBeijing Olympics App Has Security Flaws, Cyber Group Claims
15:38 GMTIndian Couple Set to Throw Virtual Wedding Party
15:32 GMTTen Nations Jointly Take Down VPN Service Used by Criminals for Cyberattacks
15:25 GMTSyrian Media Reports US Theft of Additional Oil Supplies, Relocation of Military Equipment to Iraq
15:25 GMTMusic, Happy Snacks, and Fancy Lingerie: What Can Help Beat Back Winter Blues