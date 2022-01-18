Check Out Messi's Reaction to Robert Lewandowski Being Named Best FIFA Men's Player
© REUTERS / VALERIANO DI DOMENICOFILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - The Best FIFA Football Awards - Zurich, Switzerland - December 17, 2020 Robert Lewandowski is awarded The Best FIFA Men's Player as nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look on with Ruud Gullit and Reshmin Chowdhury
When Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or in November last year, his victory triggered claims that Robert Lewandowski had been "robbed" of the honour. However, after losing out to the Polish striker during FIFA's most recent awards ceremony, he really showed his class.
Lionel Messi's reaction to Robert Lewandowski winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award has gone viral, with fans hailing the Argentine for celebrating the Polish striker scooping the accolade.
The Bayern Munich forward secured more than double the votes in favour of the ex-Barcelona captain to claim his second Best FIFA Men's Player award in a row following his maiden triumph last year.
However, during the ceremony in Zurich, it was Messi who caught everyone's attention as the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) frontman was seen beaming after the Pole was announced as the winner of the prestigious award.
While some praised Messi for his "humbleness," others dubbed him a "class player" for showing his happiness despite not winning.
Messi smiling continuously knowing that Lewandowski has won the award !— Asheshk (AKG) (@iamasheshk) January 17, 2022
Humbleness. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8lh52V5An5
Messi seeing Lewandowski winning FIFA The Best, despite him having the greatest case to win.— MC (@CrewsMat10) January 17, 2022
You can’t hate him pic.twitter.com/QKpHMevJrj
Messi's reaction to Lewandowski winning 🤩 How can you be the greatest of all time and this humble?— mx (@MessiMX30ii) January 17, 2022
Simply Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZyDSJalj5d
Messi's reaction to Lewa winning the award. The man is genuinely happy for him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4ttjE9CASz— H_AE (@H_AE200) January 17, 2022
Messi's reaction to losing but some other players will go and comment factos on a random tweet.— Unigwe Victor (@UnigweVictor) January 17, 2022
Class Player pic.twitter.com/2B8mYwV5ey
Bayern's 33-year-old striker has already scored 32 goals in all competitions this season, leading the German side to the top of Bundesliga with 46 points followed by Borussia Dortmund in second place with 40.
The Pole's sparkling form follows on from the last two seasons; Lewandowski notched up an impressive 55 goals in 47 games in 2019-20, and then clocked 48 goals in 40 matches during Bayern's 2020-21 campaign.
