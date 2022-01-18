https://sputniknews.com/20220118/britney-spears-sister-opens-up-about-her-teenage-pregnancy-struggles-of-her-pop-star-sibling-1092341276.html
Britney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
Britney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
Among other things, Jamie recalled noticing signs of Britney suffering from "debilitating exhaustion", back when she herself was 11. 18.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-18T13:08+0000
2022-01-18T13:08+0000
2022-01-18T13:08+0000
interview
britney spears
viral
jamie lynn spears
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081792536_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5c3e08f2d1ffd6252d119dd3fabf8749.jpg
Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of famous American pop star Britney Spears, has recently shared some details about her turbulent teenage years, during her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.Speaking about the time of prior to the birth of her first child, Jamie, who attracted media attention in 2007 when she revealed her pregnancy at the age of 16, said that her parents started trying to monitor her every move, according to MailOnline.She recalled that she was shocked that her parents did not inform her sister Britney about the pregnancy.“Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t that I couldn't even think about that," she said. "I was so consumed with like, you know, I wanted to be around the dad. At first, that was something that, maybe, was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting."Jamie revealed her pregnancy during an interview with OK! magazine in December 2007, the same year Britney suffered her infamous breakdown. Britney was subsequently hospitalised and placed under a conservatorship led by her father that year.During the interview, she also spoke about first seeing signs of Britney suffering from “debilitating exhaustion”, when Jamie herself was 11.This week, TMZ also revealed, citing sources, that Jamie had refused to do a nationwide tour to promote her new book, "The Things I Should Have Said", because she is "not in it for the money".While Jamie is reportedly going to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales to several charities, the sources refrained from disclosing the names of these charities. The media outlet noted how last October, a charity actually declined such a donation from Jamie.
https://sputniknews.com/20220114/britney-spears-attacks-her-sister-accuses-jamie-of-profiting-off-her-name-1092249681.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081792536_294:0:2666:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_2a68c7ff3371783b50e829220beeaa76.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
interview, britney spears, viral, jamie lynn spears
Britney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling
Among other things, Jamie recalled noticing signs of Britney suffering from "debilitating exhaustion", back when she herself was 11.
Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of famous American pop star Britney Spears, has recently shared some details about her turbulent teenage years, during her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
Speaking about the time of prior to the birth of her first child, Jamie, who attracted media attention in 2007 when she revealed her pregnancy at the age of 16, said that her parents started trying to monitor her every move, according to MailOnline.
She recalled that she was shocked that her parents did not inform her sister Britney about the pregnancy.
“Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t that I couldn't even think about that," she said. "I was so consumed with like, you know, I wanted to be around the dad. At first, that was something that, maybe, was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting."
Jamie revealed her pregnancy during an interview with OK! magazine in December 2007, the same year Britney suffered her infamous breakdown. Britney was subsequently hospitalised and placed under a conservatorship led by her father that year.
“My team believed everyone outside of the inner circle was a potential threat. They went so far as hiding my pregnancy from my sister, claiming, 'It's too risky to tell Britney about the baby',” said Jamie. "I needed her more than ever and she wasn't able [to] help me in my most vulnerable time."
During the interview, she also spoke about first seeing signs of Britney suffering from “debilitating exhaustion”, when Jamie herself was 11.
"Britney was changing in front of my eyes," she said. "I was still too young to comprehend her struggles, but I was old enough to recognise destructive behaviours, similar to our father's. Something was different with my sister."
This week, TMZ also revealed, citing sources, that Jamie had refused to do a nationwide tour to promote her new book, "The Things I Should Have Said", because she is "not in it for the money".
While Jamie is reportedly going to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales to several charities, the sources refrained from disclosing the names of these charities. The media outlet noted how last October, a charity actually declined such a donation from Jamie.