https://sputniknews.com/20220118/britney-spears-sister-opens-up-about-her-teenage-pregnancy-struggles-of-her-pop-star-sibling-1092341276.html

Britney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling

Britney Spears' Sister Opens Up About Her Teenage Pregnancy, 'Struggles' of Her Pop Star Sibling

Among other things, Jamie recalled noticing signs of Britney suffering from "debilitating exhaustion", back when she herself was 11. 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-18T13:08+0000

2022-01-18T13:08+0000

2022-01-18T13:08+0000

interview

britney spears

viral

jamie lynn spears

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/11/1081792536_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_5c3e08f2d1ffd6252d119dd3fabf8749.jpg

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of famous American pop star Britney Spears, has recently shared some details about her turbulent teenage years, during her recent appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.Speaking about the time of prior to the birth of her first child, Jamie, who attracted media attention in 2007 when she revealed her pregnancy at the age of 16, said that her parents started trying to monitor her every move, according to MailOnline.She recalled that she was shocked that her parents did not inform her sister Britney about the pregnancy.“Britney was obviously going through her own s**t, but I think I was so absorbed in my own s**t that I couldn't even think about that," she said. "I was so consumed with like, you know, I wanted to be around the dad. At first, that was something that, maybe, was harmful and hurtful to her, but I was hurting."Jamie revealed her pregnancy during an interview with OK! magazine in December 2007, the same year Britney suffered her infamous breakdown. Britney was subsequently hospitalised and placed under a conservatorship led by her father that year.During the interview, she also spoke about first seeing signs of Britney suffering from “debilitating exhaustion”, when Jamie herself was 11.This week, TMZ also revealed, citing sources, that Jamie had refused to do a nationwide tour to promote her new book, "The Things I Should Have Said", because she is "not in it for the money".While Jamie is reportedly going to donate a portion of the proceeds from the book’s sales to several charities, the sources refrained from disclosing the names of these charities. The media outlet noted how last October, a charity actually declined such a donation from Jamie.

https://sputniknews.com/20220114/britney-spears-attacks-her-sister-accuses-jamie-of-profiting-off-her-name-1092249681.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

interview, britney spears, viral, jamie lynn spears