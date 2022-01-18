https://sputniknews.com/20220118/big-explosion-reported-at-turkeys-kirkuk-ceyhan-oil-pipeline-1092350656.html

Big Explosion Reported at Turkey's Kirkuk-Ceyhan Oil Pipeline

There is no information so far concerning possible casualties as a result of the incident. 18.01.2022, Sputnik International

A massive explosion hit an oil pipeline in the city of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey with subsequent fire breaking out, A Haber TV channel reported late on Tuesday.The nearby highway was reportedly blocked. Authorities in the area, located on the border with Syria, were said to be worried that the fire may spread to residential neighborhoods.

